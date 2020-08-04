NVAX Stock Price: Novavax has three robust reasons, all coronavirus-related, to resume rally

- NASDAQ: NVAX has been extending its gains after a vaccine manufacturing deal with Fujifilm.
- The massive government grant also provides Novavax inc. room to rise.
- After a successful immunization test, additional results may trigger more buying.
While there may be no silver bullet against COVID-19 – according to the World Health Organization – Novavax has three powerful reasons to create gold for its investors. Contrary to other contenders for a coronavirus vaccine, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based pharma firm specializes in immunization, yet there are other factors fueling the rise.
Update: Novavax has kicked off Tuesday's trading on the back foot, alongside the broader stock market and nearing the $150 mark before stabilizing. Does that provide a buying opportunity? Its upbeat fundamentals, as described below, have not changed.
1) Fujifilm manufacturing motor
The latest upward driver for Novavax has been the announcement that it will collaborate with Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies in producing its vaccines. The Japanese conglomerate – better known for its cameras – has been at the forefront of COVID-19 from the outset, with its Avagan medication.
Stanley C. Erck, CEO, and President of Novavax hailed the collaboration and said it will ensure the large-scale production of the firm's vaccine candidate. Indeed, providing the world with immunity depends on rapid output and distribution.
2) Federal funds
That large-scale manufacturing capacity does not come cheap, and here, NVAX has a funding source closer to home – the federal government in Washington. Uncle Sam will pay Novavax a whopping $1.6 billion to accelerate development and manufacturing, using the White House's "Operation Warp Speed."
OWS has already granted funds to several competitors, yet the sum of over $1 billion is one of the largest, putting Novaax in a pole position to reach the market ahead of competitors such as Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, and others. It is essential to note that NVAX also works with the Department of Defense.
3) Promising COVID-19 candidate
To produce a vaccine at a massive scale backed by funding, Novavax first needed a promising candidate. Its Phase 1 trial kicked off already in May in Australia, and results are due out shortly. That would open the door to Phase 2 and Phase 3, which could be conducted in the US.
Nevertheless, stocks surged on August 3, before news of the trial came out. Are investors too optimistic, or do they know something others do not? Some may assume that the firm would not jump into the deal with Fujifilm – nor take vast sums from the US government – without seeing some promising initial outcomes.
The waiting is set to come to an end and high volatility is likely.
All in all, Novavax Inc's shares seem well-positioned to continue gaining ground.
NVAX Stock Forecast
At August 3's closing price of $155, Novavax is just below the swing high of $159.97, which serves as the next barrier. Further above, $174 was a peak back in December 2015, and it is followed by $211, another high from that year. Further above, $241 and $294 are next.
Looking down, support awaits at $140, $135, and then at $110 1nd $97.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
