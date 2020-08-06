VXRT Stock Price: Vaxart Inc. soars on optimism over government funding

NASDAQ:VXRT gains 8.66% on Wednesday, as the micro-cap biotech industry rises.

Operation Warp Speed funding to Johnson and Johnson gives investors hope of further payouts.

NASDAQ:VXRT has added to its recent surge, gaining 8.66% on Wednesday and closing the trading session at $9.66. The share price peaked after an early morning bump up to $10.99, but Vaxart spent the remainder of the day steadily declining. As with many of their rivals in the race to find a COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxart has seen its price increase by well over 2,500% so far this year, – pushing the firm’s market cap to over $1 billion. With the firm’s quarterly earnings call scheduled for next week – investors hope to hear news on the success of their vaccine in clinical development.

The big news of the day in the coronavirus news space has been that Johnson and Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has agreed to provide 100 million doses of their coronavirus vaccine to Americans by 2021. The deal with the federal government is estimated to be valued at $1 billion. With the global demand for a COVID-19 vaccine at an all-time high, investors are optimistic that other companies would also be receiving government funding for their vaccine candidates. While Vaxart has five versions of its oral vaccine still in clinical trials, the firm’s candidate was selected as one of the vaccines that may be provided to Americans in 2021. Adding Vaxart’s continued involvement with Johnson and Johnson on an influenza vaccine – it is becoming clear why investors are excited about this relationship.

Vaxart Stock Forecast

As its earnings call approaches, Vaxart investors will want to know about the prospects of its oral vaccine – and how close the company is to potential distribution. Nevertheless, investors would be wise to temper their expectations of the company, as most of the Operation Warp Speed funding could be given to big-name companies like Johnson and Johnson or Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) – the latter also agreed to a deal to provide vaccines to Canada.