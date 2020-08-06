VXRT Stock Price: Vaxart Inc. soars on optimism over government funding

- NASDAQ:VXRT gains 8.66% on Wednesday, as the micro-cap biotech industry rises.
- Operation Warp Speed funding to Johnson and Johnson gives investors hope of further payouts.
NASDAQ:VXRT has added to its recent surge, gaining 8.66% on Wednesday and closing the trading session at $9.66. The share price peaked after an early morning bump up to $10.99, but Vaxart spent the remainder of the day steadily declining. As with many of their rivals in the race to find a COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxart has seen its price increase by well over 2,500% so far this year, – pushing the firm’s market cap to over $1 billion. With the firm’s quarterly earnings call scheduled for next week – investors hope to hear news on the success of their vaccine in clinical development.
The big news of the day in the coronavirus news space has been that Johnson and Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has agreed to provide 100 million doses of their coronavirus vaccine to Americans by 2021. The deal with the federal government is estimated to be valued at $1 billion. With the global demand for a COVID-19 vaccine at an all-time high, investors are optimistic that other companies would also be receiving government funding for their vaccine candidates. While Vaxart has five versions of its oral vaccine still in clinical trials, the firm’s candidate was selected as one of the vaccines that may be provided to Americans in 2021. Adding Vaxart’s continued involvement with Johnson and Johnson on an influenza vaccine – it is becoming clear why investors are excited about this relationship.
Vaxart Stock Forecast
As its earnings call approaches, Vaxart investors will want to know about the prospects of its oral vaccine – and how close the company is to potential distribution. Nevertheless, investors would be wise to temper their expectations of the company, as most of the Operation Warp Speed funding could be given to big-name companies like Johnson and Johnson or Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) – the latter also agreed to a deal to provide vaccines to Canada.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Gold hits a fresh record high, near $2065 region
Gold edged higher during the early North American session and shot to fresh record highs, around the $2064-65 region in the last hour.
EUR/USD trades around 1.1850 amid encouraging US jobless claims
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, off the new two-year highs. US jobless claims beat estimates with 1.186 million in the week ending on July 31, Tensions toward Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls are rising and fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
GBP/USD holds onto gains after upbeat BOE decision
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, consolidating its gains. The BOE left rates unchanged, upgraded its 2020 GDP forecast, and refrained from hinting of negative rates.
Bitcoin gets ready for the trip to the moon
Global markets are waiting for the new triggers, Gold is still on the rise. Cryptocurrencies resumed the upside after a short period of consolidation. ETH/BTC continues the retreat from the recent high.
WTI resumes correction from five-month tops, around $42
The corrective decline in WTI (futures on Nymex) from five-month highs of $43.52 has regained traction in the European session, now knocking-off the rates below the $42 level.