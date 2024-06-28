- Mexican Peso rebounds to 18.24 vs. US Dollar following Banxico's decision to maintain 11.00% rate.
- Decision aligned with recent inflation data, targeting 3% inflation by Q4 2025.
- Inflation risks heightened by service sector, cost pressures, Peso fall and geopolitical tensions.
The Mexican Peso recovered ground against the US Dollar and rallied more than 1% on Friday after the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) decided to keep rates unchanged due to “idiosyncratic factors” and the Peso’s depreciation following the June 2 general election results. The USD/MXN trades at 18.24 after hitting a daily high of 18.59.
Banxico left a lifeline to the battered Peso on Thursday, holding rates at 11.00% after inflation reaccelerated, according to June’s mid-month inflation data.
The Mexican institution expects headline inflation to converge to the bank’s 3% target by Q4 2025 and acknowledged that inflation risks are skewed to the upside due to high services inflation, cost pressures, Mexican Peso depreciation and geopolitical conflicts.
Across the border, the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge came as expected by the consensus, showing an improvement in headline and core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index.
The data failed to underpin the Greenback, which remains pressured, losing some 0.16% as revealed by the US Dollar Index (DXY). Therefore, the USD/MXN might continue on the back foot toward the remainder of the day as sellers eye an April 19 high of 18.15.
Daily digest market movers: Mexican Peso strengthens after Banxico hold
- Banxico’s decision was not unanimous and was perceived as dovish as Deputy Governor Omar Mejia Castelazo opted for a quarter of a percentage rate cut.
- Mexico’s central bank monetary policy statement highlighted the Governing Board expects the disinflation process to evolve and added that “Looking ahead, the board foresees that the inflationary environment may allow for discussing reference-rate adjustments.”
- A Citibanamex survey showed economists priced out fewer rate cuts by the central bank. They also revised the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2024 downward from 2.2% to 2.1% YoY and expect the USD/MXN exchange rate to finish the year at 18.70, up from 18.00 previously reported.
- US PCE was lower than April’s 0.3% and was 0% MoM as expected. Core PCE expanded by 0.1% MoM as estimated, which is also beneath the previous reading of 0.3%.
- US Consumer Sentiment final reading for June of 68.2 deteriorated compared to May’s 69.1, yet improved as the preliminary reading was 65.8. Inflation expectations remained steady in the short and long periods at 3%.
- CME FedWatch Tool shows odds for a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut at 59.5%, unchanged from the previous day.
Technical analysis: Mexican Peso climbs as USD/MXN tumbles below 18.30
The USD/MXN is undergoing a pullback after hitting a daily high of 18.59 earlier in the day, opening the door to challenging key support levels. From a momentum standpoint, sellers are gathering some steam. This is depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pointing downward though still remaining bullish, suggesting the pullback could be short-lived.
For a bearish continuation, sellers need to reclaim the April 19 high turned support at 18.15, which would pave the way toward 18.00. The next support would be the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 17.37 before testing the 200-day SMA at 17.23.
On the other hand, if buyers achieve a decisive break above the psychological 18.50 level, the next stop would be the year-to-date (YTD) high of 18.99, followed by the March 20, 2023, high of 19.23.
Banxico FAQs
The Bank of Mexico, also known as Banxico, is the country’s central bank. Its mission is to preserve the value of Mexico’s currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN), and to set the monetary policy. To this end, its main objective is to maintain low and stable inflation within target levels – at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%.
The main tool of the Banxico to guide monetary policy is by setting interest rates. When inflation is above target, the bank will attempt to tame it by raising rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money and thus cooling the economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN. The rate differential with the USD, or how the Banxico is expected to set interest rates compared with the US Federal Reserve (Fed), is a key factor.
Banxico meets eight times a year, and its monetary policy is greatly influenced by decisions of the US Federal Reserve (Fed). Therefore, the central bank’s decision-making committee usually gathers a week after the Fed. In doing so, Banxico reacts and sometimes anticipates monetary policy measures set by the Federal Reserve. For example, after the Covid-19 pandemic, before the Fed raised rates, Banxico did it first in an attempt to diminish the chances of a substantial depreciation of the Mexican Peso (MXN) and to prevent capital outflows that could destabilize the country.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0700 area following post-PCE jump
After spiking to a daily high of 1.0720 with the immediate reaction to US PCE inflation data, EUR/USD lost its traction and declined to the 1.0700 area. Investors remain cautious ahead of this weekend's French election and make it difficult for the Euro to gather strength.
GBP/USD stays below 1.2650 after US inflation data
GBP/USD struggles to preserve its bullish momentum and trades below 1.2650 in the American session on Friday. Earlier in the day, the data from the US showed that the annual core PCE inflation declined to 2.6% in May, limiting the USD's upside and helping the pair hold its ground.
Gold keeps its daily gains near $2,330 following US PCE data
Gold prices maintain their constructive bias around $2,330 after US inflation readings gauged by the PCE matched consensus in May and US yields advance slightly across the curve.
BTC struggles around the $62,000 level
Bitcoin price faces pullback resistance at the lower band of the descending wedge around $62,000. Ethereum price finds support at $3,288, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. Ripple price faces resistance at $0.500, its daily resistance level.
French Elections Preview: Euro to suffer after the calm, as specter of extremists, uncertainty rise Premium
The first round of French parliamentary elections is set to trigger high uncertainty. Soothing messages from the far right and far left leave the Euro vulnerable to falls. Calm may return only after the second round of voting on July 7.