- Mexican Peso strengthens for seventh session with USD/MXN down 0.44%, sparked by high inflation.
- Banxico Deputy Governor Borja adopts neutral stance, despite emphasizing that policy is restrictive.
- Banxico’s minutes to address disinflation forces, growth disappointments, and potential downside risks in upcoming meeting.
The Mexican Peso extended its rally for the seventh consecutive session on Wednesday after inflation got close to 5%, which might deter the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) from easing policy at the upcoming monetary policy meeting in August. Therefore, the USD/MXN continued to edge lower and traded at 17.83, a loss of 0.44%.
Mexico’s inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), was higher than expected in June, hitting 4.98%, above estimates of 4.84%. This triggered a reaction amongst Banxico’s policymakers with Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath writing on X that June’s inflation data was “very worrying.”
Recently, Deputy Governor Galia Borja said, “It's prudent not to make hasty decisions” regarding monetary policy. She’s adopted a more neutral stance, adding that officials must be patient, though she added that the current policy is “undoubtedly restrictive.”
On Thursday, Banxico will reveal its latest monetary policy minutes. Analysts at JP Morgan wrote, “We expect the minutes to elaborate on both disinflation forces and some of the upside risks embedded in the ongoing MXN re-adjustment, and the forces behind growth disappointments.”
They added that Banxico’s board is expected to acknowledge the “underwhelming growth dynamics and downgraded its growth outlook—now openly underscoring downside risks to economic activity.”
Across the border, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell appeared at the US House of Representatives and repeated some of Tuesday’s words that the disinflation process is evolving and that the risks of achieving the dual mandate have become more balanced. He added that Fed officials needed good inflation data to lower borrowing costs and that neutral rates must have moved up “at least in the short term.”
Daily digest market movers: Mexican Peso rockets due to high inflation
- According to the National Statistics Agency (INEGI), Mexico’s June inflation figures were higher than expected due to a rise in food prices when most economists expect Banxico to resume lowering interest rates.
- Mexico’s CPI rose from 4.69% YoY to 4.98% in June, while core CPI dipped from 4.21% to 4.13% annually, exceeding the estimated 4.15%.
- Despite the rise in inflation, Capital Economics analysts estimate that the Mexican central bank could cut rates at the August meeting.
- On Monday, the New York Federal Reserve revealed that consumer inflation expectations were lowered from 3.2% to 3% for one year.
- US CPI is foreseen dropping from 3.3% to 3.1% in the 12 months to June, while underlying inflation is projected to stay firm at 3.4% YoY.
- US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the value of a basket of six currencies against the US Dollar, advances some 0.16% and is up at 105.17.
- According to the CME FedWatch Tool data, the odds for a September cut are 72%, up from 70% on Tuesday.
Technical analysis: Mexican Peso appreciates sharply as USD/MXN falls below 17.85
The USD/MXN continued to extend its losses past June 24, the latest cycle low of 17.87, which could pave the way for a deeper correction. Momentum has abruptly shifted in bears’ favor, an indication that sellers will drive the exotic pair price action lower.
If the downtrend continued, the next support would be the confluence of the December 5 high and the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at around 17.56/57, followed by the 200-day SMA at 17.26. The next floor level would be the 100-day SMA at 17.19.
For a bullish resumption, USD/MXN must surpass 18.10, followed by a rally above the June 28 high of 18.59, allowing buyers to challenge the YTD high of 18.99. Conversely, sellers will need to push the pair below 18.00, which could extend the decline toward the December 5 high-turned-support at 17.56, followed by the 50-day SMA at 17.37.
Banxico FAQs
The Bank of Mexico, also known as Banxico, is the country’s central bank. Its mission is to preserve the value of Mexico’s currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN), and to set the monetary policy. To this end, its main objective is to maintain low and stable inflation within target levels – at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%.
The main tool of the Banxico to guide monetary policy is by setting interest rates. When inflation is above target, the bank will attempt to tame it by raising rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money and thus cooling the economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN. The rate differential with the USD, or how the Banxico is expected to set interest rates compared with the US Federal Reserve (Fed), is a key factor.
Banxico meets eight times a year, and its monetary policy is greatly influenced by decisions of the US Federal Reserve (Fed). Therefore, the central bank’s decision-making committee usually gathers a week after the Fed. In doing so, Banxico reacts and sometimes anticipates monetary policy measures set by the Federal Reserve. For example, after the Covid-19 pandemic, before the Fed raised rates, Banxico did it first in an attempt to diminish the chances of a substantial depreciation of the Mexican Peso (MXN) and to prevent capital outflows that could destabilize the country.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains bid above 0.6570
AUD/USD advanced marginally and maintained its constructive stance unchanged above the key 0.6700 barrier on the back of the erratic US Dollar and ahead of key releases on Thursday.
EUR/USD points to some consolidation ahead of US CPI
EUR/USD left behind two consecutive daily pullbacks and managed to stay afloat in the low-1.0800s as investors digested Powell’s testimony and shifted their attention to US inflation figures due on Thursday.
Gold looking to challenge the $2,400 mark
Gold prices maintain their modestly positive position around the $2,380 per ounce troy, on the back of the resumption of fresh selling pressure in the US Dollar.
XRP could reach $17 by 2025 per analyst, SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit ruling awaited
Ripple (XRP) traders are awaiting the final ruling in the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit against the payment remittance firm. A pro-crypto attorney, Fred Rispoli, informed market participants that a ruling is likely by July 31 2024, through a tweet on X.
Still unstoppable? The U.S. consumer in five charts
Betting against the U.S. consumer has not been a winning strategy in recent years. Sustained spending has upended recession calls and kept up sufficient demand in the service sector to prevent prices there from falling quickly enough to justify rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.