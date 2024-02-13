- Mexican Peso tumbles as US CPI data exceeds forecasts, boosting the US Dollar.
- Unexpectedly high US inflation in January shifts market outlook, questioning the Fed's upcoming interest rate decisions.
- Mexico's economic calendar is light on Tuesday with attention turning to next week's Retail Sales, GDP and inflation reports.
- Banxico's Rodriguez Ceja emphasizes ongoing disinflationary measures in Mexico, aiming to manage inflation effectively.
Mexican Peso (MXN) remains on the defensive against the US Dollar (USD) after a stronger-than-expected inflation report in the United States (US). Investors caught off guard, trimmed their bets that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) would begin to ease policy in May, dialing back towards June. Therefore, the Greenback stages a comeback, as the USD/MXN trades at 17.20, up 0.82%.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that January’s headline inflation was higher than expected but below December’s data. That sponsored a leg up in the USD/MXN pair, which could open the door for further upside. Across the border, releases on the Mexican economic calendar remain absent with the next tranche of data on schedule for next week. That series will be led by Retail Sales, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and mid-month inflation data.
In the meantime, Bank of Mexico (Banxico) Governor Victoria Rodriguez Ceja commented in an interview with El Financiero that the disinflationary process will continue despite the recent uptick while adding that the Mexican central bank remains committed to tackling inflation.
Daily digest market movers: Mexican Peso on defensive after US CPI data
- The US Department of Labor revealed January’s inflation data. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 3.1% YoY, down from 3.4%, exceeding estimates of 2.9%.
- The Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, remained steady at 3.9%, surpassing the expected decrease to 3.7%, on an annual basis.
- The USD/MXN soared as interest rate futures traders slashed bets that the Fed will cut rates in May, pushing the odds for a 25-basis-point cut below 50%. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the first rate cut is seen in June, with odds standing at 52.1%.
- US 10-year Treasury note yields rose ten basis points to 4.289%, while the US Dollar Index (DXY) rallied to a three-month high of 104.87, shy of cracking the 105.00 figure.
- Mexico’s central bank revised their inflation expectations to the upside for the period from Q1 to Q3 of 2024, expecting inflation to converge toward 3.5% in Q4, based on the latest monetary policy statement.
- Last Thursday, INEGI revealed that in January, Mexico´s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 4.88% YoY, while underlying inflation moderated to 4.76%.
- Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the Fed must be resolute and added that he’s “laser-focused” on inflation. At the same time, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan noted that there’s no urgency on cutting rates.
Technical analysis: Mexican Peso trips down as USD/MXN edges back above 17.15
The USD/MXN shifted toward a neutral bias as buyers reclaimed the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 17.11. A daily close above that level could open the way to challenge the 17.20 area, followed by the 200-day SMA at 17.29. Further upside is seen at the 100-day SMA at 17.40. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) trends steadily above 50 as the pair has seen a jump in momentum favoring buyers.
Conversely, if sellers drag the exchange rate below the 50-day SMA, the exotic pair could extend its losses toward the 17.00 figure. A breach of the latter will expose last year’s low of 16.62.
USD/MXN Price Action – Daily Chart
Banxico FAQs
What is the Bank of Mexico?
The Bank of Mexico, also known as Banxico, is the country’s central bank. Its mission is to preserve the value of Mexico’s currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN), and to set the monetary policy. To this end, its main objective is to maintain low and stable inflation within target levels – at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%.
How does the Bank of Mexico’s monetary policy influence the Mexican Peso?
The main tool of the Banxico to guide monetary policy is by setting interest rates. When inflation is above target, the bank will attempt to tame it by raising rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money and thus cooling the economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN. The rate differential with the USD, or how the Banxico is expected to set interest rates compared with the US Federal Reserve (Fed), is a key factor.
How often does the Bank of Mexico meet during the year?
Banxico meets eight times a year, and its monetary policy is greatly influenced by decisions of the US Federal Reserve (Fed). Therefore, the central bank’s decision-making committee usually gathers a week after the Fed. In doing so, Banxico reacts and sometimes anticipates monetary policy measures set by the Federal Reserve. For example, after the Covid-19 pandemic, before the Fed raised rates, Banxico did it first in an attempt to diminish the chances of a substantial depreciation of the Mexican Peso (MXN) and to prevent capital outflows that could destabilize the country.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to multi-month lows near 1.0700 after US CPI data
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and declined to its weakest level since mid-November near 1.0700 on Tuesday. The data from the US showed that the Consumer Price Index rose at a stronger pace than expected in January and provided a boost to the USD.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2600 as USD rallies
GBP/USD turned south in the early American session and dropped below 1.2600. The US Dollar gathers strength on stronger-than-forecast inflation prints for January and weighs heavily on the pair. The UK's ONS will release CPI data on Wednesday.
Gold plunges below $2,000 after hot US CPI
The selling pressure around prices of the yellow metal gathers extra steam after Wall Street's opening, with XAU/USD trading below the critical $2,000 mark as resurgent inflationary pressures in the US economy further weigh on rate cut odds.
Three factors that could catalyze a significant surge in Optimism in the upcoming weeks
Optimism, an Ethereum scaling solution launched its first Security Council, a collective that assumes control of keys and multisigs for the Foundation, on February 9.
US CPI Quick Analysis: Inflation fights back, US Dollar set to hold up for days, but not forever Premium
The Federal Reserve (Fed) focuses on Core CPI, which excludes energy and food prices, set on global markets. It rose by 0.4% MoM, an annualized pace of 4.8%, while YoY Core CPI advanced by 3.9%, the same as in December.