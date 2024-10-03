Merck stock edges lower as CMS alters negotiating process

- Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services issued new details about drug negotiations.
- Dow slides on expected further hostilities between Israel and Iran.
- Oil surges 4.5% on Middle East concerns that could affect shipping.
- Merck was the worst-performing DJIA stock at lunchtime.
Merck (MRK) is one of the worst-performing stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) on Thursday. The US government announced a new process for its next phase of pharmaceutical pricing negotiations, which might hurt Merck’s margins in the coming years.
The overall market is in pullback mode as the world expects Israel to launch further hostilities against Iran for its missile attack earlier in the week. Oil prices rose 4.5% on Thursday as tanker prices soared, and Gold remained near all-time highs. The Dow Jones is down 0.6% on Thursday afternoon, about twice the level of the NASDAQ’s sell-off. This slide follows Wednesday's cautious Dow sentiment.
Merck stock news
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced additional steps for the second bargaining process for up to 15 new drugs that it will seek lower prices on in 2027.
As a major purchaser of pharmaceuticals, CMS has until February 1, 2025 to select the drugs it wishes to bargain over.
"What we plan to do is have meetings with manufacturers before CMS actually sends an initial offer. But then once we have done an initial offer, we will have a first optional negotiation meeting with the manufacturer earlier than we did this past year," an anonymous CMS official said in reporting from Reuters on Thursday.
The good news for Merck is that drugmakers will be given additional time to supply the CMS with input about their respective thinking before negotiations begin.
These negotiations, which stem from legislation passed under President Joe Biden, are worrisome for US pharmaceutical investors. A 30-day supply of Merck’s Januvia drug will fall from $527 to $113 in 2026, based on the first spate of negotiations that began in 2023. Januvia, a diabetes medication, supplied about 4% of Merck’s revenue in the most recent quarter.
Merck is also dealing with competition for its cancer drug Keytruda. ImmunityBio's Anktiva and Summit Therapeutics' ivonescimab are both likely to take future market share for lung cancer treatment, according to some analysts.
Merck stock forecast
Merck stock has broken both the general support at $112 from early August as well as the August 8 range low of $110.72. At the time of writing, the Thursday low is $110.06.
There is not much support until the $100 psychological level. That level is where MRK stock found support in October and November of last year.
With the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) cast well below its 100-day and 200-day counterparts, Merck stock is firmly in downtrend territory. A break of the $100 level could see shares fall to the mid-$80s where it found support in September 2022.
MRK daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: There is room for further losses near term
AUD/USD resumed its weekly retracement and slipped back below the 0.6900 support to print multi-day lows against the backdrop of the intense move higher in the US Dollar on Thursday.
USD/JPY climbs above 147.00 as bulls target Kumo
The USD/JPY edges higher on Thursday, climbs above 147.00 for the first time since September. The financial markets narrative hasn’t changed, as traders hear war drums beating, as the Middle East conflict escalates, triggering a flow to haven currencies, boosting the Greenback.
Gold price rebounds to $2,650 as Middle East conflict escalates
Gold price recovers in the mid-North American session on Thursday after hitting a daily low of $2,638. The golden metal rose on rising fears over the Israel–Iran conflict along with a stronger US Dollar. In addition, bets that the Federal Reserve will ease policy aggressively faded and boosted US yields.
Ethereum investors brace for heightened volatility as US election approaches
Ethereum is down over 4% on Thursday as traders expect high volatility with the US elections approaching. The election results could spark a massive price movement in ETH due to regulatory hurdles the DeFi ecosystem has yet to overcome.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.