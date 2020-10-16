Luxembourg's PM Bettel: We are united with countries on fisheries, single market, state aid

“We are united with countries on fisheries, single market, state aid,” Luxembourg's Prime Minister (PM) Xavier Bettel said when asked about the Brexit issue.

Additional comments

“We cannot put only one thing on the table.”

“Must see as a whole that everything is balanced, one cannot win and the other lose.”

“It was very important to leave nuclear energy out of EU financing.”

Separately, Irish PM Micheal Martin said that in order to ensure a comprehensive free trade deal between the EU and UK, there is a need for mutual respect in talks.

