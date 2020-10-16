UK’s Raab: We've always said that there's a deal to be done

The UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that his government has always favored a trade deal with the European Union (EU), adding the Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson will set out further details on Brexit on Friday.

“There has to be flexibility on both sides for that to happen,” he added.

In the last hour, Raab said that they were disappointed and surprised by the European Union’s (EU) position on Brexit.

GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2900

Ahead of PM Johnson’s decision on the Brexit issue, GBP/USD trades almost unchanged on the day, around 1.2915. The spot hit a daily low of 1.2883.