GBP/USD Price Analysis: Teasing a triangle breakdown, eyes on PM Johnson’s Brexit decision

- 50-DMA is the level to beat for the GBP/USD bulls.
- The cable teasing a symmetrical triangle breakdown on the daily chart.
- UK PM Johnson to decide Brexit fate on Friday
GBP/USD wallows in lows below 1.2900 in European trading this Friday, extending Thursday’s sell-off after the European Union (EU) gave an ultimatum to the UK PM Boris Johnson to agree on concessions and reach a trade deal or get ready for a no-deal Brexit.
The risk appears to the downside for the cable, as PM Johnson will decide on the Brexit fate, setting out his approach later on Friday.
From a near-term technical perspective, the spot is on the verge of a symmetrical triangle breakdown on the daily chart following a rejection at the horizontal 50-daily moving average (DMA) resistance, now at 1.3016 a day before.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has pierced below the midline, suggesting that the additional downside remains on the cards.
A daily close below the powerful support at 1.2885, the confluence of the rising trendline support and 21-DMA, would confirm the triangle breakdown.
Subsequently, the bullish 100-DMA support at 1.2836 could be challenged.
Meanwhile, recapturing the 50-DMA barrier is critical to negate the bearish momentum.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
GBP/USD: Additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2886
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1.2913
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2891
|Daily SMA50
|1.302
|Daily SMA100
|1.2831
|Daily SMA200
|1.271
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.303
|Previous Daily Low
|1.289
|Previous Weekly High
|1.305
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2845
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2944
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2977
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2859
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2805
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.272
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2999
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3084
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3138
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
