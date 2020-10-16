GBP/USD Price Analysis: Teasing a triangle breakdown, eyes on PM Johnson’s Brexit decision

  • 50-DMA is the level to beat for the GBP/USD bulls.
  • The cable teasing a symmetrical triangle breakdown on the daily chart.
  • UK PM Johnson to decide Brexit fate on Friday

GBP/USD wallows in lows below 1.2900 in European trading this Friday, extending Thursday’s sell-off after the European Union (EU) gave an ultimatum to the UK PM Boris Johnson to agree on concessions and reach a trade deal or get ready for a no-deal Brexit.

The risk appears to the downside for the cable, as PM Johnson will decide on the Brexit fate, setting out his approach later on Friday.

From a near-term technical perspective, the spot is on the verge of a symmetrical triangle breakdown on the daily chart following a rejection at the horizontal 50-daily moving average (DMA) resistance, now at 1.3016 a day before.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has pierced below the midline, suggesting that the additional downside remains on the cards.

A daily close below the powerful support at 1.2885, the confluence of the rising trendline support and 21-DMA, would confirm the triangle breakdown.

Subsequently, the bullish 100-DMA support at 1.2836 could be challenged.

Meanwhile, recapturing the 50-DMA barrier is critical to negate the bearish momentum.

GBP/USD: Daily chart

GBP/USD: Additional levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2886
Today Daily Change -0.0027
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 1.2913
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2891
Daily SMA50 1.302
Daily SMA100 1.2831
Daily SMA200 1.271
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.303
Previous Daily Low 1.289
Previous Weekly High 1.305
Previous Weekly Low 1.2845
Previous Monthly High 1.3482
Previous Monthly Low 1.2676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2944
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2977
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2859
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2805
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.272
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2999
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3084
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3138

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

