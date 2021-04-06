- CCIV shares continue their recent, lackluster performance.
- Lucid gives a virtual look inside its factory.
- CCIV a victim of over enthusiasm as shares reprice.
CCIV shares refuse to participate in any market rally it seems as the shares close on Monday down over 3%. This is despite the broader market powering higher and the electric vehicle leader Tesla adding over 4% to its share price. CCIV closed Monday down 3.3% at $23.
Just a little recap for those of you not familiar with the story. Churchill Capital IV is a Michael Klein-backed SPAC that merged with Lucid Motors to take it public. Michael Klein is a former Citi rainmaker with a myriad of connections in the financial markets. Lucid Motors is an electric vehicle start-up that is due to release its first EV in the second half of 2021. The company is headed by a former Tesla Chief engineer, Peter Rawlinson.
CCIV shares fell victim to the retail frenzy in evidence at the start of 2021 and rallied to extraordinarily expensive levels of nearly $65. The frenzy was mainly down to retail traders who viewed CCIV and Lucid Motors as the next Tesla. Retail traders have grown increasingly frustrated at the lack of access to IPO deals and have turned to SPAC deals as a means of getting involved in a company early, akin to an IPO.
CCIV stock news
Now that the shares have repriced from the heady highs above $60 back to $23, where to from here? From a long-term, investible point of view, CCIV still looks expensive. The company has yet to roll out its first vehicle even though that is due shortly. Yes, it is an impressive looking car, but the auto industry is notoriously difficult and expensive to enter and grow. Tesla managed it as it was basically a pioneer in the whole EV space. This is where Lucid is pitching itself – but actually at the more lucrative end of the market. However, all major auto manufacturers are pivoting sharply to EVs as consumer demand for electric has increased. We are now at the point of no return. Recently, Volkswagen announced it was to sharply ramp up its investment in EVs and associated battery technology. All other manufacturers have plans to go nearly or fully electric for the entire vehicle range between 2025 and 2030.
Lucid, by going after the upper end of the market, is placing itself in direct competition with BMW, Mercedes, Porsche, Tesla and others. This is serious competition. Porsche recently launched the all-electric Taycan. BMW has had the i8 supercar in production for a number of years, and Tesla itself is not going to let Lucid have a free run at the EV playing field.
Added to this, the valuation, even with the reduced share price, is just too high to make it investible just yet in my opinion.
CCIV technical analysis
However let us ignore the big picture, longer-term fundamental view and find some key levels for short-term trading. Even though something may not be a long-term play, that does not mean short-term trends cannot be utilized to reap profits.
CCIV shares are just hanging onto the 9-day moving average support at $23.16 and need to break the 21-day moving average resistance at $25.53. A break higher here turns the short-term trend bullish and targets $28.83.
A break below support at $21.18 will likely see a move down to test $18. This will break out of the recent range and instigate a bearish trend with a lower low.
