CCIV Stock Price Prediction: Churchill Capital rises as Lucid Motors' prospects look brighter

- NYSE: CCIV is set to edge higher on Tuesday after moving down on Monday.
- Churchill Capital Corp IV's stock is still recovering from the boom and bust following the SPAC merger with Lucid Motors.
- Fresh interest in traveling, reopening and electric vehicles may continue supporting the stock.
Too high? Too low? Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) has been whipsawed by over-enthusiasm over the merger with Lucid Motors and the the resulting hangover. Since its frantic action in late February, selling pressure has been substantial. Are shares now ready to rise?
While the merger has yet to be completed, those examining Lucid Motors' business seem confident. After an endorsement by CNBC's Jim Cramer, the focus on the EV-maker's market has been positive for investors.
The Arizona-based luxury carmaker is focused on the high end of the market, shy away from broader market Tesla is targeting. That differentiation may allow Lucid to have higher margins and increase its cash flow faster than CEO Peter Rawlinson's former employer.
Americans are returning to the roads this summer, as the vaccination campaign allows a quick reopening. Some will want new cars, preferably electric ones, and having a different one is better.
The latest from the immunization front is that President Joe Biden wants all Americans to be offered vaccines by April 19, bringing forward the previous goal of May 1.
CCIV stock forecast
After standing still after the IPO, CCIV shares shot higher amid reports of a merger with Lucid Motors. They then shot higher only to return back to the previous range. This band is considerably broad, and Monday's closing price of $23 is at the lower end. The mid-March peak of $31.10 serves as an upside target while the recent trough of $21.50 provides support.
Lucid Motors Stock Price: CCIV just cannot catch a bid as Tesla rallies over 4%
