Japanese Yen lacks firm intraday direction; USD/JPY consolidates above 151.00

- The Japanese Yen rebounds from over one-week low touched against the USD on Tuesday.
- Doubts over BoJ’s ability to hike rates might hold back the JPY bulls from placing fresh bets.
- Expectations for a less dovish Fed could underpin the USD and lend support to USD/JPY.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses against its American counterpart heading into the European session on Tuesday amid wavering expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will hike rates in December. The near-term bias, meanwhile, seems tilted in favor of the JPY bulls in the wake of the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) more hawkish stance. In fact, the BoJ remains on track for more interest rate hikes, while global major central banks, including the US Federal Reserve (Fed), are seen lowering borrowing costs further.
Adding to this, the cautious market mood, persistent geopolitical tensions and trade war fears might continue to underpin the safe-haven JPY. Furthermore, Fed rate cut bets cap the overnight recovery in the US Treasury bond yields, which turn out to be another factor lending support to the lower-yielding JPY. This, along with subdued US Dollar (USD) price action, acts as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair. Traders might also opt to wait for the US consumer inflation figures on Wednesday before placing directional bets around the currency pair.
Japanese Yen struggles for a firm intraday direction; downside seems limited
- Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda recently said that the timing of the next rate hike was approaching. This, along with data showing that the underlying inflation in Japan remains solid, lifted bets that the BoJ will hike rates at its December 18-19 policy meeting.
- Some media reports, however, suggested the BoJ may skip a rate hike this month. Moreover, BoJ's dovish board member Toyoaki Nakamura said that the central bank must move cautiously in raising rates, adding a layer of uncertainty and undermining the Japanese Yen.
- The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report released on Friday reaffirmed bets for a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in December. The Fed, however, could deliver a cautious message amid expectations that US President-elect Donald Trump's policies could reignite inflationary pressures.
- The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond staged a modest bounce on Monday, after closing at its lowest level since October 18 last Friday. This assists the US Dollar (USD) build on the post-NFP recovery and provides a modest lift to the USD/JPY pair.
- Investors remain concerned about Trump's impending trade tariffs and their effect on the global economic outlook. Moreover, turbulence in the Middle East increased over the weekend after Syrian rebels took control, forcing President Bashar al-Assad to flee to Russia.
- This week’s main event will be Wednesday’s release of the US Consumer Price Index for November, which should offer cues about the interest rate outlook in the US. This, in turn, should influence the currency pair ahead of the FOMC/BoJ policy meetings next week.
USD/JPY needs to find acceptance above 152.00 for bulls to seize control
From a technical perspective, any subsequent move up is more likely to confront stiff resistance and remain capped near the 151.75-152.00 confluence. The said area comprises the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent pullback from a multi-month high touched in November and the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Given that oscillators on the daily chart have recovered from negative territory, a sustained move beyond the 152.00 mark should pave the way for additional gains towards the 152.70-152.75 region, or the 50% retracement level. This is followed by the 153.00 round figure, above which the USD/JPY pair could extend the momentum towards the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 153.70 area.
On the flip side, weakness below the 151.00 mark now seems to find decent support near the 150.60 region, or the 23.6% Fibo. level resistance breakpoint. The next relevant support is pegged near the 150.00 psychological mark, below which the USD/JPY pair could weaken to the 149.50-149.45 region en route to the 149.00 mark and the monthly low, around the 148.65 area touched last week. The latter coincides with the 100-day SMA and a convincing break below will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders, and set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move.
Economic Indicator
Consumer Price Index (YoY)
Inflationary or deflationary tendencies are measured by periodically summing the prices of a basket of representative goods and services and presenting the data as The Consumer Price Index (CPI). CPI data is compiled on a monthly basis and released by the US Department of Labor Statistics. The YoY reading compares the prices of goods in the reference month to the same month a year earlier.The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Wed Dec 11, 2024 13:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 2.7%
Previous: 2.6%
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
The US Federal Reserve has a dual mandate of maintaining price stability and maximum employment. According to such mandate, inflation should be at around 2% YoY and has become the weakest pillar of the central bank’s directive ever since the world suffered a pandemic, which extends to these days. Price pressures keep rising amid supply-chain issues and bottlenecks, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hanging at multi-decade highs. The Fed has already taken measures to tame inflation and is expected to maintain an aggressive stance in the foreseeable future.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD weakens below 0.6400 ahead of Australian employment data
The AUD/USD pair remains on the defensive near 0.6370 after bouncing off a fresh year-to-date low of 0.6336. The dovish stance by the Reserve Bank of Australia drags the Australian Dollar lower. Traders will closely monitor the Australian November labor market data, along with the US PPI data, which are due later on Thursday.
EUR/USD drops below 1.0500 after US inflation data
EUR/USD stays under pressure and trades below 1.0500 in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals after the data showed that the annual CPI inflation edged higher to 2.7% in November, not allowing the pair to stage a rebound.
Gold skyrockets as US inflation suggests Fed easing ahead
Gold prices prolonged their uptrend on Wednesday following the release of inflation figures in the United States. Expectations that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates next week were reaffirmed as the disinflation process evolves, yet at a slower pace.
Ethereum eyes new yearly high as whale and institutional holdings increase
Ethereum is up 6% on Wednesday after bouncing off the support level near $3,550. The spot market shows institutional investors and whales maintained a bullish sentiment, potentially scooping up ETH at lower prices during the recent dip.
BTC faces setback from Microsoft’s rejection
Bitcoin price hovers around $98,400 on Wednesday after declining 4.47% since Monday. Microsoft shareholders rejected the proposal to add Bitcoin to the company’s balance sheet on Tuesday.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.