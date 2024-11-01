- Intel stock has its best performance in some time.
- INTC shares lifted 8% by better Q4 guidance.
- Intel misses on bottom line with $-0.46 loss in Q3
- Revenue was benefited by AI and Edge computing.
Intel (INTC) stock surged more than 8% on Friday after the embattled legacy semiconductor firm announced major progress on its plan to trim $10 billion in cost reductions in 2025 while releasing results for the third quarter.
Intel missed on the bottom line, but the market is rewarding INTC shares due to its improving Q4 outlook and better topline result for Q3.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), of which Intel is its smallest weighting, gained more than 0.8% late in the session. That put the Dow Jones index neck-and-neck with the NASDAQ. Both indices were likewise greatly benefited by Amazon (AMZN) spiking more than 6% as well.
Intel stock news
Intel lost $-0.46 per share in adjusted earnings in the third quarter, which was a whopping 43 cents lower than the Wall Street consensus. Its GAAP EPS was even worse, arriving at $-3.88, but that figure relied on $15.9 billion worth of impairment charges and $2.8 billion of restructuring charges.
Traders, however, largely focused on Intel producing Q3 sales of $13.28 billion, which was $240 million ahead of consensus and 6% lower from a year earlier.
Intel generated $7.3 billion in sales from its Client Computing Group, slightly below consensus. Data Center & AI revenue reached $3.35B, up 9% YoY. Sales by spun-out former acquisition Mobileye (MBLY) topped $485 million. The Network & Edge unit featured $1.5 billion in sales, up 4% YoY, while the company's foundry segment saw revenue sink to $4.4 billion, down 8% YoY.
Intel had announced during the summer that it planned to layoff about 15% of the workforce in order to obtain major cost reductions. More recently, delays to investments in its foundry division were also announced in order to keep costs under control as the firm shifts toward a more classic structure of having both design and manufacturing capabilities in house.
“Our Q3 results underscore the solid progress we are making against the plan we outlined last quarter to reduce costs,” said CEO Pat Gelsinger in a statement. “The momentum we are building across our product portfolio to maximize the value of our x86 franchise, combined with the strong interest Intel 18A is attracting from foundry customers, reflects the impact of our actions and the opportunities ahead.”
In terms of the fourth quarter, Gelsinger and company guided for sales to arrive near a midpoint of $13.8 billion above the $13.66 billion that Wall Street analysts had earlier mentioned. Management also guided for adjusted EPS of $0.12, about 50% above consensus, and an adjusted gross margin of 39.5%.
Morgan Stanley's Joseph Moore was unimpressed, saying that the market's reaction demonstrated "just how low expectations have become, as the quarter was unremarkable, and the sense that they will stay the course was clear at mid-quarter."
Despite the criticism, Moore raised his $25 price target to $25.58. Evercore ISI analyst Mark Lipacis raised his price target by a dollar to $26. Both analysts maintained that they need to see more progress on the foundry end to recommend the stock.
Intel stock forecast
Intel stock still needs to overcome the $24.90 support turned resistance level, which we at FXStreet have been saying for months. One good sign is that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is finally moving above the 50 neutral line, which means some momentum is emerging. But most of that is just based on earnings. The RSI had been at 41 on Thursday, but looks to close the week near 55.
Support remains at $19.00 based on the sell-off and price action in August and September.
INTC daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.0850 despite weak US employment data
EUR/USD loses its traction and declines toward 1.0850 after testing 1.0900 earlier in the session. Because Nonfarm Payrolls data for October missed the market expectation by a wide margin due to hurricanes and strikes, the US Dollar manages to hold its ground.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2950, looks to end week little changed
GBP/USD benefits from the improving risk mood and trades in positive territory above 1.2950 in the American session on Friday as markets ignore the weak labor market data from the US. The pair remains on track to end the week flat.
Gold clings to small gains near $2,750 after US data
Gold clings to marginal recovery gains and trades slightly above $2,750. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield struggles to push higher after the dismal October jobs report and weaker-than-expected PMI data from the US, helping XAU/USD keep it footing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Run toward fresh all-time high hinges on US presidential election results
Bitcoin could experience a price pullback in the next few days ahead of the US presidential election, analysts say, an event that will be key to determining whether and how the crypto class will be regulated in the years to come.
Bank of Japan holds rates steady amid signs of modest GDP growth
Monthly industrial production results have been mixed but generally indicate a modest recovery in third-quarter GDP. Clear guidance from the Bank of Japan remains elusive, with each upcoming meeting being pivotal.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.