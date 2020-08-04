IBIO Stock Price: iBio Inc. rises as demand for coronavirus vaccines increases globally

- NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO gains around 2% at the beginning of August.
- Investors remain hopeful that the micro-cap company can provide a COVID-19 vaccine.
- Shares are set to react to updated coronavirus cases and government support.
NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO has kicked the month off on the right foot, rising 1.80% on Monday to close at $4.52. After briefly touching a daily high of $4.68, the stock steadily fell throughout the afternoon. A lower than normal trading – volume could be a sign that investors are hesitant about buying or selling the stock ahead of its quarterly earnings announcement in mid-August. iBio Inc. also has a tremendously high short-volume-ratio at 36%, which shows that over a third of investors are banking on the stock price to fall in the future.
Update: Ibio Inc has kicked off Tuesday's trade some profit-taking, falling at the open but bouncing back to around $4.50 later on. Coronavirus cases in Florida, Texas, California, and other states are in play, and so is news about the next fiscal relief package.
iBio Inc. is positioning itself well, whether it is able to create a COVID-19 vaccine, or, perhaps more realistically, it ends up helping to manufacture another company’s vaccine. Its FastPharming Facility has shown that it can mass-produce plant-based vaccines in a short period, making it an ideal partner for a successful vaccine maker. One other note that is not often mentioned is that iBio Inc. has a partnership with a vaccine company in China called CC Pharming. The significance here is that CC Pharming has already successfully created a vaccine for a sister-strain of COVID-19 – so iBio Inc. should have access to some extremely valuable information and knowledge.
iBio Stock Forecast
iBio Inc. stock price may remain flat until any sort of news or announcement acts as a catalyst ahead of their earnings call. With President Donald Trump announcing that he has a desire for schools to be open come September, the next month could be a mad scramble for companies, like iBio Inc., to get a vaccine to market, if possible.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
