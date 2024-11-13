- Home Depot stock gained 1.6% on Wednesday after analysts were positive on Q3 results.
- HD stock slid more than 1% lower on Tuesday as CEO blamed high interest rates for poor comparable sales.
- Comparable sales fell 1.3% YoY in the third quarter.
- Most analysts raised their price targets on Wednesday for HD.
Aided by analyst loyalty, The Home Depot (HD) is gaining ground one day after the remodeling retailer sold off following third-quarter results showing dwindling comparable sales. HD stock has risen 1.6% on Wednesday to trade north of $409.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), of which Home Depot is a member, has gained 0.4% near lunchtime, while the growth-conscious NASDAQ decreases slightly.
Home Depot stock news
The top and bottom line were decent on Tuesday for the home-improvement boxstore. Home Depot earned $3.78 in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) on $40.2 billion in revenue. That turned out to be 13 cents ahead of Wall Street’s consensus profit estimate and almost a billion dollars above the sales expectation.
Revenue rose more than 6% from a year prior, but comparable sales fell 1.3% globally and 1.2% in the US.
The negativity in the stock price on Tuesday followed comments from CEO Ted Decker, who thinks that his company will do much better once interest rates climb down from their perch.
"We’ll have to work our way through this current macro uncertainty and the interest rates pressuring home improvement demand," Deck stated on the earnings call. "But this is a market, after all, and markets return to equilibrium, and remodeling will as well. We just don’t think we’re quite there yet."
Evercore ISI analyst Greg Melich was not as pessimistic. He agreed with Decker that the economy will determine how Home Depot performs in 2025 but pointed to transaction data that gave him hope.
Customer transactions declined 0.2% YoY to 399 million in the third quarter. The average ticket fell 0.8% from a year ago to $88.65, and sales per retail square foot softened by 2.1%.
However, the -1.2% US comparable sales figure was expected to be -3.3%, so there was some good news.
Mizuho raised its price target on HD stock from $435 to $440. Evercore ISI raised from $420 to $430, while Bank of America Securities raised from $425 to $450.
Home Depot stock chart
HD daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
