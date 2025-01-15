Goldman Sachs touts enormous earnings beat as shares carry Dow higher

- Goldman blows Wall Street out of water as Q4 earnings season begins.
- Bank earnings per share came in 43% higher than Wall Street consensus.
- Revenue rose 22% YoY, owing largely to the Global Banking & Market unit.
-
Goldman Sachs (GS) kicked off the Q4 earnings cycle with a shotgun blast. While fellow Dow Jones alum JPMorgan (JPM) and Citigroup (C) boasted healthy gains in profits, Goldman stole the show.
The Wall Street bank soared more than 6% to $606 on Wednesday after unveiling an enormous beat to expectations. As the biggest holding in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), Goldman led the index to a 1.7% gain by mid-afternoon. The Dow has risen more than 3% this week alone, and Wednesday's CPI print only helped matters as core inflation arrived below expectations.
Goldman Sachs stock news
Goldman reported $11.95 in GAAP earnings per share in the fourth quarter, which was $3.60 or 43% higher than the consensus. Revenue of $13.87 billion also arrived more than $1.4 billion ahead of expectations. That figure was more than 22% above the prior Q4 a year earlier.
The outperformance was rather widespread across the bank, but the Global Banking & Market segment in particular held outsize importance. Net revenue came in at $8.48 billion, up 33% YoY.
Asset & Wealth Management revenue of $4.72 billion rose 8% YoY. Platform Solutions revenue just under $600 million rose 18% from a year earlier.
Total assets under management rose 12% YoY to $3.14 trillion, while book value per share rose more than 7% in 2024 to $336.77.
Net interest income of $2.34 billion rose by about $1 billion from a year earlier.
Goldman Sachs stock forecast
Goldman shares have rallied above the recent resistance near $593, and $600 seems like support for now. The top trendline that has worked since March 2024 leads us to expect GS stock to run up to $645 before growing heavy.
The 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is still at $575, but expect it to rise to $600 by early February. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is only at 63, so there is no danger of hitting overbought levels yet, and the rally likely will continue for several weeks.
GS daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
