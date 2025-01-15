The Dow Jones lurched over 750 points higher on Wednesday.

Equities are broadly pivoting into a risk-on sentiment stance.

Investors brush off rising headline CPI as core CPI measures tick down.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) climbed around 800 points on Wednesday, pushing into the bullish side to pass back through the 43,000 handle before getting hung up on the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Equity markets are tilting firmly into the bullish camp after a key core inflation gauge ticked slightly lower.

According to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), headline inflation rose in December, with prices climbing 2.9% YoY compared to 2.7% previously. The acceleration in headline inflation was anticipated by market analysts, though December’s standalone figure still surprised to the upside, coming in at 0.4% MoM compared to the expected flat hold at 0.3%.

The real magic for equity markets came in the core CPI print, which excludes volatile items like food and energy. Annualized core inflation ticked down to 3.2% YoY, beating the expected hold at the previous period’s 3.3%. Choosing to ignore rising food and energy prices doesn’t mean consumers won’t magically have to stop paying for them, and investors are running the risk of getting lost in the details and focusing on the wrong thing: odds of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut on January 29 moved from 2.0% to 2.7% after the CPI print, according to the CME’s FedWatch Tool.

Dow Jones news

Wednesday is turning out to be a firmly bullish day for the Dow Jones, with all but five of the average’s listed securities trading above the day’s opening bids. Honeywell International (HON) pulled back around 0.6% to $217 as investors took profits on a recent bullish upswing for the company. Goldman Sachs (GS) rose to the top of the DJIA during the midweek market session, climbing 6.5% and pushing into $604 per share after the major investment bank’s profits surged to a three-year high.

Dow Jones price forecast

The Dow Jones’ latest bearish weak point could be over as price action pushes back north of the 50-day EMA and reclaims the 43,000 handle. The major equity index pulled back into alarm bell territory just above the 200-day EMA near 41,200, but things may be back to their bullish ways now that the Dow has climbed 3.7% in just three days.

42,000 has proven to be the technical floor holding up bids, at least for the time being. Selling pressure has remained unable to push prices meaningfully back below the key figure, and bidders are coming out of the woodwork to try and push the Dow Jones back into record highs set above 45,000.

Dow Jones daily chart