Gold rises after the Fed Chairman has spoken

- Gold is rallying after the Chairman of the Fed Jerome Powell said good progress was being made on inflation.
- His statements suggest a good chance the Fed will cut interest rates in the short term.
- Market-based probabilities are now showing a 100% chance of the Fed cutting interest rates at the September meeting.
Gold (XAU/USD) is up over three-quarters of a percent on Tuesday, trading in the $2,440s as it inches up toward the $2,451 all-time high. The rally in the yellow metal is being supported by heightened expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates at their meeting in September as inflation in the US continues to show signs of cooling.
The firmer expectations that interest rates will be lowered contrast with the Fed’s previous non-committal, ambiguous stance. Lower interest rates are positive for Gold because they lower the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest-bearing asset.
Gold rises after Fed Chairman Powell indicates cuts are on their way
Gold is rising after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell commented in a speech on Monday on how inflation was showing promising signs of progress toward the central bank’s target and hinted that cuts to interest rates were on their way. His comments led to a dramatic recalibration of market-based expectations for the trajectory of the Fed Funds rate, the Fed’s key monetary policy rate.
The CME FedWatch tool, which uses the price of 30-day Fed Funds futures to calculate probabilities of future rate changes, is now pricing in a 100% chance of at least a 0.25% cut in the Fed Funds rate to an upper band of 5.25% when the Fed meets in September. Prior to the Chairman’s comments, the probabilities had been hovering just above the 60% mark.
The change in outlook comes after US inflation data in the form of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) undershot expectations in June – falling to 3.0%. Before that,both headline and core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation data – the Fed’s preferred gauge – fell to 2.6% in May, also undershooting expectations.
Technical Analysis: Gold continues rising within a range
Gold is rising within a range, and it is approaching its May 20 all-time high.
The precious metal is probably in a sideways consolidation – a pause within a broader uptrend.
XAU/USD Daily Chart
On a short-term basis, Gold could now be in a sideways trend as it extends a leg higher within the range that has unfolded since April. The sideways trend has a floor at roughly $2,280 and a ceiling at $2,451.
Since breaking above the June 7 peak of $2,388, the precious metal has received bullish confirmation, unlocking the next upside target at the $2,451 all-time high.
In the long term, Gold remains in an uptrend, suggesting odds favor an eventual breakout to the upside of the range.
A decisive break above the $2,451 high – which is also the range ceiling – would unlock a target at $2,555, calculated by extrapolating the 0.618 Fibonacci ratio of the height of the range higher.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0900 after ZEW sentiment data
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate at around 1.0900 in the European session on Tuesday. The data published by ZEW showed that the Economic Sentiment Index for Germany and the Eurozone declined sharply in July, making it hard for the Euro to find demand.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.2950 ahead of US data
GBP/USD has recaptured the 1.2950 barrier in European trading on Tuesday, reverting toward the 2024 high of 1.2995. The pair shrugs off a cautious market mood, as the US Dollar stalls its rebound ahead of the US Retail Sales data and Fedspeak.
Gold rallies after the Fed Chairman has spoken
Gold is rallying after the Chairman of the Fed Jerome Powell said good progress was being made on inflation. His statements suggest a good chance the Fed will cut interest rates in the short term.
Litecoin price sets for a rally following the breakout of a falling wedge
Litecoin price broke above the falling wedge pattern on Monday, trading 1.36% higher on Tuesday. On-chain data highlights a capitulation event for LTC on July 15, potentially signaling forthcoming bullish momentum.
Canada CPI Preview: Inflation expected to ease in June as BoC ponders additional rate cuts
Canada is set to reveal the latest inflation data on Tuesday, with Statistics Canada publishing the CPI for June. Forecasts predict disinflationary pressures to resume in both the headline CPI and the Core CPI following May’s hiccup.