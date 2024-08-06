- Gold price hovers above $2,400 and sees more upside on multiple tailwinds.
- The Fed is expected to cut interest rates by more than 100 bps this year.
- Investors worry that the US could face a recession.
Gold price (XAU/USD) holds key ground at $2,400 as the US Dollar (USD) and bond yields give up some of their gains in Tuesday’s European session. The precious metal gains while investors look for fresh cues, which could clarify whether the United States (US) enters a recession. Also, market participants await signals about how much the Federal Reserve (Fed) will reduce interest rates this year.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, climbs to near 103.00 after recovering from more than a six-month low near 102.15. The 10-year US Treasury yields surrender some of its gains but hold above 3.86%. Historically, higher yields on interest-bearing assets reduce the opportunity cost of non-yielding assets, such as Gold.
Meanwhile, the overall outlook of the Gold price remains firm due to multiple tailwinds. Deepening Middle East tensions have improved the Gold’s appeal as a safe-haven asset. Market participants brace for a serious escalation in conflicts between Iran and Israel as the former launched dozens of missiles on Israeli territory on Saturday in retaliation to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh by an Israeli airstrike in Tehran.
Daily digest market movers: Gold price rises as markets see sooner rate cuts by the Fed
- Gold price remains on a positive trajectory on firm speculation that fears of a US economic slowdown will bolster bulk rate cuts by the Fed. Fears of the US facing a recession were prompted by soft labor demand, a higher Unemployment Rate, and contracting activities in the manufacturing sector.
- The signal that confirms a technical recession is two consecutive declines in the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The US economy performed strongly in the first half of this year. In the second quarter, the economy expanded by 2.8% on an annualized basis, double the growth rate recorded in the first quarter.
- Meanwhile, a faster-than-expected expansion in the US ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) has also diminished recession fears. Commenting on the Services PMI performance, Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said, “The July surveys are indicative of the economy continuing to grow at the start of the third quarter at a rate comparable to GDP rising at a solid annualized 2.2% pace."
- According to the CME FedWatch tool, 30-day Federal Funds futures pricing data shows traders see a 50-basis point (bp) cut in interest rates in September as imminent. The data also shows that the Fed is expected to reduce its key borrowing rates by more than 100 bps this year.
- The expectations of sooner rate cuts have also been bolstered by Fed officials’ dovish outlook on interest rates. On Monday, comments from Chicago Federal Bank President Austan Goolsbee, in an interview on CNBC’s "Squawk Box" program, indicated that the central bank is prepared to respond to signs of economic weakness. Goolsbee said, “It doesn’t make sense to maintain a "restrictive" policy stance if the economy is softening,” Reuters reported.
Technical Analysis: Gold price hovers above $2,400
Gold price trades in a channel formation on a daily timeframe, which is slightly rising but broadly exhibited a sideways performance for more than three months. The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near $2,370 continues to provide support to the Gold price bulls.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates inside the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting indecisiveness among market participants.
A fresh upside would appear if the Gold price breaks above its all-time high of $2,483.75, which will send it into unchartered territory.
On the downside, the upward-sloping trendline at $2,225, plotted from the October 6 low near $1,810.50, will be a major support in the longer term.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0900 as USD recovery gains traction
EUR/USD is holding lower ground toward 1.0900 in European trading on Tuesday. The pair is pressured by an extended US Dollar rebound even as markets calm down after Monday's bloodbath, fuelled by US slowdown fears and Mid-East tensions.
USD/JPY consolidates recovery near 145.50 as risk-flows return
USD/JPY is consolidating recovery near 145.50 in the European session on Tuesday. The risk-on impulse continues to undermine the safe-haven demand for the Japanese Yen, acting as a tailwind for the pair, alongside a broad US Dollar rebound.
Gold's battle with key $2,410 level extends amid risk recovery
Gold price is consolidating the previous swift rebound to near the $2,410 region early Tuesday, as traders absorb Monday’s volatile trading. Gold price struggles to build on the recovery mode amid a solid comeback staged by the US Dollar, alongside the US Treasury bond yields.
Bitcoin to have a relief rally before continuing downtrend
Bitcoin (BTC) price recovers above $55,00 on Tuesday after the sharp decline seen since the end of July. Economist Jeremy Siegel has called for emergency interest rate cuts after the recent market crash.
Falling knives have hit the floor
We've caught a brief respite as some falling knives finally hit the floor. A dash of soothing words from Fed officials, particularly Daly, has begun to calm the market's frayed nerves.