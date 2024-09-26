- Gold reaches an all-time high of $2,685, buoyed by China’s stimulus and Middle East tensions.
- Despite strong US Dollar, Fed’s recent 50 bps rate cut fuels bullish sentiment for continued gains in Bullion.
- US economic data points to a ‘soft landing’ scenario, keeping market optimism high for further Gold upside.
Gold hit a new all-time high of $2,685 on Thursday as the Greenback began to recover from earlier losses sustained in the Asian and European sessions. US data portrays a ‘soft landing’ scenario, while China’s stimulus and rising tensions in the Middle East boosted Bullion prices. At the time of writing, the XAU/USD trades at $2,670.
Sentiment remains positive as portrayed by US equities. US Treasury bond yields remained firm, with the 10-year T-note yielding 3.798%, up one basis point (bps), while the Greenback, as portrayed by the US Dollar Index (DXY), is flat at 100.91.
China’s news supports Gold’s upward move. The Politburo remains firm in stabilizing the real estate market, adding more fiscal stimulus after the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) lowered the 7-day reverse repo rates by 20 bps, bringing rates from 1.70% to 1.50%.
This and last week's 50 bps rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) pushed the golden metal to print subsequent record highs as global central banks cut borrowing costs. Even though the US Dollar remained strong, expectations that the Fed would embark on an ‘aggressive’ easing cycle kept bulls riding the trend.
The US economy grew sharply in the second quarter of 2024, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). Meanwhile, the US Department of Labor revealed that fewer people asked for unemployment benefits last week, a sign that the labor market remains strong.
Daily digest market movers: Gold price stays firm amid high US yields
- Missile strikes between Israel and Hezbollah underpin Gold prices.
- The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Q2 in its final reading was 3%, exceeding estimates of 2.9%.
- US Durable Goods Orders in August were unchanged at 0%, exceeding forecasts of a -2.6% contraction, but missed July’s 9.8% increase.
- Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending September 21 were 218K, below estimates for a 225K jump and the previous reading of 222K.
- According to the World Gold Council, global physically-backed Gold ETFs saw modest net inflows of 3 metric tons last week.
- Market participants have fully priced in at least a 25 bps rate cut by the Fed. However, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, the odds of a 50 bps cut have decreased to 51.3%, down from a 60% chance the previous day.
XAU/USD technical outlook: Gold price advances past $2,660
Gold price hit a record high of $2,685 on Thursday, but it has retreated to current spot prices. However, the momentum favors buyers, though the rally seems overextended, as portrayed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbing further to overbought territory, close to testing the extreme levels above 80.
If XAU/USD extends its rally past the current year-to-date (YTD) peak of $2,685, the next resistance would be the $2,700 mark. Up next would be the $2,750 level, followed by $2,800.
On the flip side, if XAU/USD drops below $2,650, look for a test of the September 18 daily high at $2,600. The following key support levels to test will be the September 18 low of $2,546, followed by the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $2,488.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: The hunt for the 0.7000 hurdle
AUD/USD quickly left behind Wednesday’s strong pullback and rose markedly past the 0.6900 barrier on Thursday, boosted by news of fresh stimulus in China as well as renewed weakness in the US Dollar.
EUR/USD refocuses its attention to 1.1200 and above
Rising appetite for the risk-associated assets, the offered stance in the Greenback and Chinese stimulus all contributed to the resurgence of the upside momentum in EUR/USD, which managed to retest the 1.1190 zone on Thursday.
Gold holding at higher ground at around $2,670
Gold breaks to new high of $2,673 on Thursday. Falling interest rates globally, intensifying geopolitical conflicts and heightened Fed easing bets are the main factors.
Bitcoin displays bullish signals amid supportive macroeconomic developments and growing institutional demand
Bitcoin (BTC) trades slightly up, around $64,000 on Thursday, following a rejection from the upper consolidation level of $64,700 the previous day. BTC’s price has been consolidating between $62,000 and $64,700 for the past week.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.