- Gold rallies as US retail sales miss, offset by prior strong consumer spending.
- An unexpected rise in US jobless claims pressures the US Dollar and boosts Gold.
- Fed Governor Waller's dovish remarks hint at possible rate cuts in March.
Gold price surged above the $2,700 mark on Thursday as the Greenback trimmed some of its earlier gains. Data from the United States (US) revealed that the economy remains solid after the release of consumer spending figures and jobs data. US bond yields fell as traders expect further easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed). At the time of writing, the XAU/USD trades at $2,715, up 0.72%.
Bullion extended its gains as market participants prepare for US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. The US Census Bureau revealed that Retail Sales fell short of estimates in December. However, November’s data was upwardly revised, indicating consumer strength.
Other data showed that the number of Americans filing for unemployment insurance jumped for the first time since December 7, 2024, and weighed on the Greenback.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the USD against a basket of six peers, slips 0.14%, down below the 109.00 figure.
Fed Governor Christopher Waller crossed the wires and was dovish, stating that the US Central Bank could lower borrowing costs sooner and faster if the disinflation process evolves.
The US economic docket will remain empty throughout the rest of the day and traders will eye housing data, particularly Building Permits and Housing Starts.
Daily digest market movers: Gold price bolstered by dovish comments, falling US yields
- Gold extended its gains as real yields dropped. Measured by the 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) yield, extended its losses for the second straight day, down five and a half basis points (bps) from 2.234% to 2.18%.
- The US 10-year Treasury bond yield slumps five bps, at 4.604%, a tailwind for the golden metal.
- US Retail Sales increased by 0.4% MoM in December, below estimates of 0.6%. Although the data missed the mark, an upward revision to November’s figures from 0.7% to 0.8%, showed the economy’s resilience.
- Regarding labor market data, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending January 10 rose by 217K from 201K the previous week, missing estimates of 210K.
- The latest inflation data and Fed Waller’s comments pressured the US dollar, as traders had grown confident the US Central Bank would cut rates sooner rather than later. Waller didn’t rule out a cut in the March meeting as inflation “is getting close to what our 2% inflation target would be.”
- Chicago’s Fed Austan Goolsbee, a 2025 voter, said he feels more comfortable that the labor market is stabilizing via The Wall Street Journal.
- Market participants are pricing in near-even odds that the Fed will cut rates twice by the end of 2025 and see the first reduction in June.
XAU/USD technical outlook: Gold buyers target $2,750 as crucial resistance ahead of ATH
Gold price uptrend extended for the third consecutive trading day, clearing key resistance at $2,700. Bullish momentum remains strong as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) depicts, giving a green light to buyers, to drive the non-yielding metal higher.
XAU/USD first resistance will be the December 12 high of $2,726. Once surpassed, the next stop would be $2,750, followed by the all-time high (ATH) at $2,790.
Conversely, XAU/USD’s drop below $2,700, would sponsor a test of the January 13 swing low of $2,656, followed by the confluence of the 50 and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) at $2,639 - $2,642.
Economic Indicator
Retail Sales (MoM)
The Retail Sales data, released by the US Census Bureau on a monthly basis, measures the value in total receipts of retail and food stores in the United States. Monthly percent changes reflect the rate of changes in such sales. A stratified random sampling method is used to select approximately 4,800 retail and food services firms whose sales are then weighted and benchmarked to represent the complete universe of over three million retail and food services firms across the country. The data is adjusted for seasonal variations as well as holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes. Retail Sales data is widely followed as an indicator of consumer spending, which is a major driver of the US economy. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Last release: Thu Jan 16, 2025 13:30
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 0.4%
Consensus: 0.6%
Previous: 0.7%
Source: US Census Bureau
Retail Sales data published by the US Census Bureau is a leading indicator that gives important information about consumer spending, which has a significant impact on the GDP. Although strong sales figures are likely to boost the USD, external factors, such as weather conditions, could distort the data and paint a misleading picture. In addition to the headline data, changes in the Retail Sales Control Group could trigger a market reaction as it is used to prepare the estimates of Personal Consumption Expenditures for most goods.
