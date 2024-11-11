Gold price drifts lower for the second straight day and is pressured by a combination of factors.

The Trump trade optimism continues to underpin the USD and weighs on the precious metal.

A positive risk tone also undermines the safe-haven XAU/USD despite more Fed rate cut bets.

Gold price (XAU/USD) adds to last week's heavy losses and remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Monday. The optimism over Donald Trump's anticipated expansionary policies assists the US Dollar (USD) in holding steady below a four-month peak touched last week and turns out to be a key factor undermining the commodity. Apart from this, a positive tone around the US equity futures further contributes to driving flows away from the safe-haven precious metal.

Meanwhile, expectations that Trump's policies could spur economic growth and boost inflation, and restrict the Federal Reserve's (Fed) ability to cut rates aggressively, keep the US Treasury bond yields elevated. This, in turn, exerts additional pressure on the non-yielding Gold price. Bearish traders, however, might opt to move to the sidelines ahead of the release of the US consumer inflation figures on Wednesday and speeches by a slew of FOMC members, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday.

Gold price is pressured by a modest US Dollar uptick, seems vulnerable near multi-week low

Gold price registered its steepest weekly decline in over five months in the wake of a broad-based US Dollar rally and a sharp rise in the US Treasury bond yields following Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election.

The so-called Trump trade euphoria continues to act as a tailwind for the Greenback and exerts some downward pressure on the Gold price for the second successive day on Monday amid the upbeat mood around the equity markets.

The Federal Reserve last week lowered its benchmark overnight borrowing rate by 25 basis points and signaled plans to ease monetary policy further, with traders still pricing in a 65% chance of another interest rate cut in December.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said that the central bank wants to have confidence and needs to see more evidence that inflation will go all the way back to the 2% target before deciding on further interest rate cuts.

President-elect Trump’s protectionist push is expected to exacerbate global trade tensions and trigger a worldwide trend of restrictive trade practices, which could strain global markets and offer support to the safe-haven XAU/USD.

Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive directional bets ahead of this week's release of the US consumer inflation figures on Wednesday, the US Producer Price Index on Thursday and US Retail Sales figures on Friday.

Apart from this, investors will closely scrutinize comments from a slew of Fed officials, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, for more signals about the rate-cut path, which will drive the USD and provide a fresh impetus to the commodity.

Technical Outlook: Gold price could accelerate the fall once the 50-day SMA is broken decisively

From a technical perspective, any further decline is likely to find some support near the $2,660 zone ahead of the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently pegged near the $2,647-2,746 region. Some follow-through selling below last week's swing low, around the $2,643 area, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. Given that oscillators on the daily chart have been losing positive traction, the Gold price might then accelerate the fall toward the October monthly swing low, around the $2,605-2,602 region.

On the flip side, momentum back above the $2,700 mark now seems to confront stiff resistance near the $2,718 region ahead of the $2,740-2,745 supply zone. A sustained strength beyond the latter will suggest that the corrective pullback has run its course and lift the Gold price beyond the $2,750 static resistance, towards the $2,758-2,790 zone, or the record high touched on October 31.