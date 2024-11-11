- Gold price drifts lower for the second straight day and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- The Trump trade optimism continues to underpin the USD and weighs on the precious metal.
- A positive risk tone also undermines the safe-haven XAU/USD despite more Fed rate cut bets.
Gold price (XAU/USD) adds to last week's heavy losses and remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Monday. The optimism over Donald Trump's anticipated expansionary policies assists the US Dollar (USD) in holding steady below a four-month peak touched last week and turns out to be a key factor undermining the commodity. Apart from this, a positive tone around the US equity futures further contributes to driving flows away from the safe-haven precious metal.
Meanwhile, expectations that Trump's policies could spur economic growth and boost inflation, and restrict the Federal Reserve's (Fed) ability to cut rates aggressively, keep the US Treasury bond yields elevated. This, in turn, exerts additional pressure on the non-yielding Gold price. Bearish traders, however, might opt to move to the sidelines ahead of the release of the US consumer inflation figures on Wednesday and speeches by a slew of FOMC members, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday.
Gold price is pressured by a modest US Dollar uptick, seems vulnerable near multi-week low
- Gold price registered its steepest weekly decline in over five months in the wake of a broad-based US Dollar rally and a sharp rise in the US Treasury bond yields following Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election.
- The so-called Trump trade euphoria continues to act as a tailwind for the Greenback and exerts some downward pressure on the Gold price for the second successive day on Monday amid the upbeat mood around the equity markets.
- The Federal Reserve last week lowered its benchmark overnight borrowing rate by 25 basis points and signaled plans to ease monetary policy further, with traders still pricing in a 65% chance of another interest rate cut in December.
- Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said that the central bank wants to have confidence and needs to see more evidence that inflation will go all the way back to the 2% target before deciding on further interest rate cuts.
- President-elect Trump’s protectionist push is expected to exacerbate global trade tensions and trigger a worldwide trend of restrictive trade practices, which could strain global markets and offer support to the safe-haven XAU/USD.
- Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive directional bets ahead of this week's release of the US consumer inflation figures on Wednesday, the US Producer Price Index on Thursday and US Retail Sales figures on Friday.
- Apart from this, investors will closely scrutinize comments from a slew of Fed officials, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, for more signals about the rate-cut path, which will drive the USD and provide a fresh impetus to the commodity.
Technical Outlook: Gold price could accelerate the fall once the 50-day SMA is broken decisively
From a technical perspective, any further decline is likely to find some support near the $2,660 zone ahead of the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently pegged near the $2,647-2,746 region. Some follow-through selling below last week's swing low, around the $2,643 area, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. Given that oscillators on the daily chart have been losing positive traction, the Gold price might then accelerate the fall toward the October monthly swing low, around the $2,605-2,602 region.
On the flip side, momentum back above the $2,700 mark now seems to confront stiff resistance near the $2,718 region ahead of the $2,740-2,745 supply zone. A sustained strength beyond the latter will suggest that the corrective pullback has run its course and lift the Gold price beyond the $2,750 static resistance, towards the $2,758-2,790 zone, or the record high touched on October 31.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Rebound remains capped at 0.6600 on China concerns
AUD/USD pares back gains in Asian trading on Monday, keeping the green below 0.6600. Soft Chinese inflation data and potential Trump tariffs on China sag investors' confidence and check the pair's upside amid light trading on a US holiday.
USD/JPY regains 153.00 and beyond on BoJ rate hike uncertainty
USD/JPY is rallying hard on the 153.00 level early Monday, as the Japanese Yen is sold off into the BoJ summary, which showed that policymakers were divided on rate hike timing. Japan's PM Ishiba faces a leadership vote, which adds another layer of uncertainty and weighs on the JPY.
Gold eyes more pain stepping into the US inflation week
Gold price has opened a new week on the back foot below $2,700, looking to extend its three-week losing streak. Rebounding US Treasury bond yields and China’s economic concerns offset a pause in the US Dollar upsurge, exerting additional downside pressure on Gold price.
October’s US CPI rates to be the next big test for the greenback
With the US elections being over, Trump getting elected and the Fed having released its interest rate decision, we take a look at what next week has in store for the markets.
October’s US CPI rates to be the next big test for the greenback
With the US elections being over, Trump getting elected and the Fed having released its interest rate decision, we take a look at what next week has in store for the markets. On the monetary front a number of policymakers from various central banks are scheduled to speak at some point or the other.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.