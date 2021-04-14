Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD set to retest the key support at $1682

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to race higher towards $2000 by year-end – DBS Bank
Gold (XAU/USD) depreciated 10% in 1Q21, but this does not signal a gold bear market. Joanne Goh, Strategist at DBS Bank, believes there is still upside potential for gold to trade towards $2,000/oz by year-end.
Gold price has been recovering after its 10.5% depreciation in the first quarter. We reiterate that this is not the beginning of a gold bear market. A lower US Treasury yield after peaking at 1.75% last quarter should set the stage for a better quarter ahead for gold.” Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD set to retest the key support at $1682 – Credit Suisse
Gold (XAU/USD) has been capped for now at $1755/65 to maintain its immediate downside bias, the Credit Suisse analyst team reports.
Gold strength has been capped, for now at least, below resistance at $1755/65 and whilst below here the outlook will stay seen lower for a retest of key support at $1682/71 – the 38.2% retracement of the entire 2015/2020 bull market and the recent and June 2020 lows. An eventual break in due course can see support next at $1620/15 and ultimately the ‘measured top objective’ and 50% retracement at $1564/61. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD needs a catalyst to unlock a breakout – DBS Bank
Within gold’s current consolidative phase, a prior 1660-1670 support confluence has held well to deliver the consequence of a plausible near-term bullish double bottom pattern. XAU/USD has traded a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1046 (December 2015 lows) – 2075 (August 2020 highs) at 1682 – this drains selling momentum, Benjamin Wong, Strategist at DBS Bank, briefs.
Gold has developed a minor double bottom and if the pattern delivers, there remains a nudge higher. What’s more, 1671, which is the monthly Ichimoku chart’s kijun support is the level to make or break as gold continues to find its stability pulse.” Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1746.36
|Today Daily Change
|1.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1745.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1732.01
|Daily SMA50
|1755.92
|Daily SMA100
|1806.38
|Daily SMA200
|1858.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1748.97
|Previous Daily Low
|1723.8
|Previous Weekly High
|1758.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.34
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1739.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1733.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1729.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1714.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1704.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1754.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1764.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1780.06
