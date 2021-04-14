Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to race higher towards $2000 by year-end – DBS Bank

Gold (XAU/USD) depreciated 10% in 1Q21, but this does not signal a gold bear market. Joanne Goh, Strategist at DBS Bank, believes there is still upside potential for gold to trade towards $2,000/oz by year-end.
See – Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD set to retest the key support at $1682 – Credit Suisse
Central bank demand for reserves diversification provides stability to gold prices
“Gold price has been recovering after its 10.5% depreciation in the first quarter. We reiterate that this is not the beginning of a gold bear market. A lower US Treasury yield after peaking at 1.75% last quarter should set the stage for a better quarter ahead for gold.”
“We believe there is still upside potential for gold to trade towards our price target of $2,000/oz by the end of the year.”
“Demand for physical gold jewellery comprises about half of gold’s total demand and was weak last year. Primarily, lockdowns prevented festive and wedding celebrations, and loss of income held back discretionary spending. We expect discretionary demand to pick up this year in line with economic recovery and re-opening.”
“Central banks which hold about one-third of total available gold supply is a key source of stable demand. We believe central banks are likely to increase their gold holdings to diversify from concentrated currency risks. Gold is also seen as an alternative investment to the growing pile of negative interest rate debt.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1950 ahead of Lagarde, Powell
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1950, extending its gains and trading at three-week highs. Markets cheer tame US inflation and await speeches by the ECB's Lagarde and the Fed's Powell. Vaccine developments are eyed.
GBP/USD nears 1.38 as US Treasury yields fall
GBP/USD is hovering near 1.38 as the US dollar remains under pressure alongside US Treasury yields. Britain's successful vaccination campaign is boosting sterling. The BOE's Haskel and the Fed's Powell are set to speak.
Dogecoin targets $0.245 after new wave of celebrity endorsements
Dogecoin receives fresh support from Mark Cuban and Guy Fieri. Dogecoin price surges 70% in less than 48 hours, hitting the middle line of an ascending parallel channel. A continuation of this bullish momentum could push DOGE up by 118% toward $0.245.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range below $1,750 level
Gold was seen oscillating in a range through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday. A generally positive tone around the equity markets capped gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and extended some support to the commodity.
Nasdaq: COIN When can I buy Coinbase?
Coinbase IPO (direct listing) set for Wednesday, April 14. Bitcoin marks perfect timing with a new record high. Coinbase Nasdaq: COIN is going public via a direct listing, a $250 reference price.