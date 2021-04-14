Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD needs a catalyst to unlock a breakout – DBS Bank

Within gold’s current consolidative phase, a prior 1660-1670 support confluence has held well to deliver the consequence of a plausible near-term bullish double bottom pattern. XAU/USD has traded a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1046 (December 2015 lows) – 2075 (August 2020 highs) at 1682 – this drains selling momentum, Benjamin Wong, Strategist at DBS Bank, briefs.
See – Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to move downward as market focuses on higher yields – OCBC
Gold is in a consolidation phase
“Gold has developed a minor double bottom and if the pattern delivers, there remains a nudge higher. What’s more, 1671, which is the monthly Ichimoku chart’s kijun support is the level to make or break as gold continues to find its stability pulse.”
“Despite gold having marched higher from its recent 1677 lows, gold remains under the cosh as it stays under the price cloud (the default setting that gold retains the bearish trait of the decline from 2075 highs). That indicates technically gold maintains an underlying bearish trait that was unleashed last September on a crossover sell signal on a 1959 breakdown.”
“In trading down to the recent 1677 lows, gold has retraced 38.2% (1682); by all means one cannot totally remove the threat to eclipse a 50% Fibonacci retracement that calibrates at 1561. For the latter, we would need a forceful move under the current pivot of 1671 and the next support pivot at 1615.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
