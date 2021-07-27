Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stays defensive around $1,800, focus on Fed

- Gold fades corrective pullback, on a defensive mode of late.
- Market sentiment sours amid China crackdown on IT, tuition stocks, covid woes and mixed US data.
- Fed is widely expected to keep monetary policy intact, FOMC statement, press conference will be the key.
- Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD bears await break below 100-day SMA at $1,796
Gold (XAU/USD) aptly repeats the pre-Fed trading lull, consolidates the previous day’s bounce in a tight range surrounding $1,800 amid the early Asian session on Wednesday. The yellow metal cheered the US dollar weakness to snap a two-day downtrend on Tuesday but the recently cautious sentiment seems to weigh on the commodity prices.
Mixed data, virus update keep markets worries
Although US Durable Goods Orders and housing numbers came in softer-than-expected for June and May respectively, the notable upward revision to the priors renewed bets that the Fed hawks have scope. Also on the same line could be the strong readings of US CB Consumer Confidence figures that jumped to the pre-pandemic levels, to 129.10 for July.
Elsewhere, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) edits mask mandate and Australia’s key coronavirus infected state, New South Wales (NSW) is up for refreshing the 16-month high of the daily cases. Further, the UK reports the highest death toll since March 17 and offers another reason to be worried.
In addition to the mixed data and COVID-19 fears, China’s crackdown on technology and tuition stocks, as well as the Sino-American tussles, also weighs on the market’s mood.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street benchmarks snapped a five-day uptrend and the US 10-year Treasury yields also slipped 3.7 basis points (bps) to 1.23% by the press time.
Although the risk-off mood puts a safe-haven bid under the US dollar, bulls are cautious ahead of the key US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) verdict.
While inflation pressure remains the concern to press the Fed policymakers towards tapering, recently escalating Delta covid strain woes may stop Chairman Jerome Powell and Company to replay the old art of defending easy-money but keeps bulls on the edge.
Amid these plays, Westpac said, “Policy is set to remain on hold at the July FOMC meeting, but we will be looking for additional guidance on the Committee’s perception of the outlook and the balance of risks, and any discussion of the pace of asset purchases. The statement should continue to refer to inflationary pressures as transitory. Fed Chair Powell will deliver the post-meeting press conference at 04:30 AEST.”
Read: Federal Reserve Preview: Three reasons why Powell could pause, pummeling the dollar
Technical analysis
100-DMA defends gold buyers and so does the upbeat Momentum line but the receding bullish bias of the MACD histogram indicates challenges for the buyers on the way ahead.
Also testing the gold optimists is a horizontal line from early May and 200-DMA, close to $1,815 and $1,821 in that order.
It’s worth mentioning that the monthly high near $1,835 and May 10 peak around $1,845 offer extra hurdles to the north.
Hence, a bumpy road to the north tests the gold’s upside whereas the alternative path has fewer blocks, namely 100-DMA and an ascending trend line from March-end, respectively around $1,799 and $1,775.
In a case where the gold prices drop below $1,775, June’s low surrounding $1,750 should return to the chart.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1799.4
|Today Daily Change
|1.74
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|1797.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1800.64
|Daily SMA50
|1833.41
|Daily SMA100
|1797.04
|Daily SMA200
|1822.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1811.55
|Previous Daily Low
|1796.42
|Previous Weekly High
|1825.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|1789.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1916.62
|Previous Monthly Low
|1750.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1802.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1805.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1792.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1786.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1777.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1807.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1817.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1822.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls knock the door ahead of Fed
EUR/USD struggles to extend two-day uptrend, sidelined of late. The major currency pair rose for the second consecutive day on Tuesday while confirming the falling wedge bullish formation on the daily chart.
GBP/USD bulls more confident amid UK’s covid situation
Pound trades in the 1.3890 price zone, advancing on the broad dollar’s weakness and decreasing new coronavirus cases in the UK. According to the latest data available, the UK recorded 23,511 new contagions in the last day.
XAU/USD bounded by $1,790 and $1,812 ahead of Fed
XAU/USD is fluctuating in a tight range on Tuesday. Gold continues to trade near the 100-day SMA. Focus shifts to macroeconomic data releases from US.
Three reasons why Cardano could rally 60%
Cardano price triggers a large symmetrical triangle pattern with yesterday’s close above the upper trend line. ADA/BTC is nearing a critical support level with the intra-day Relative Strength Indexes (RSI) flashing a bullish momentum divergence.
Fed Interest Rate Decision Preview: The horns of a inflation dilemma
No change in rate policy or bond purchases expected. US economy appears to be slowing under labor, supply chain shortages. Treasury curve has flattened, inflation has jumped since the June 16 FOMC. Dollar has gained against most majors since mid-June.