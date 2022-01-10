Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD ranges below $1,800 amid a quiet start to a busy week

- Gold prices fade bounce off five-month-old support line.
- Risk appetite remains weak on mixed concerns over coronavirus, Fed’s next moves.
- Geopolitical fears, market bets for Fed rate hike in March 2022 weigh on sentiment, US CPI is the key.
- Gold Weekly Forecast: Technicals and rising US yields point to lower XAU/USD
Update: Gold price is posting small losses while ranging below $1,800 so far this Monday, as holiday-thinned market conditions combined with a broad-based US dollar rebound offer headwinds to bulls. Traders also turn cautious ahead of this week’s US inflation data, as the Fed appears behind the curve after Friday’s upside surprise in the wage growth numbers.
The headline US Nonfarm Payrolls disappointed and triggered a sharp sell-off on Wall Street indices, especially tech-heavy indices, smashing the greenback across the board and lifting gold price. The bright metal rebounded firmly from three-week lows of $1,783 even though the Treasury yields exploded, as a March Fed rate hike appeared a done deal.
All eyes will remain on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony due on Tuesday and Wednesday while US inflation data will be closely followed as well.
Read: Inflation and geopolitics in the week ahead
Gold (XAU/USD) offers a sluggish week-start to the markets while fading the previous day’s rebound near $1,795 during Monday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the gold prices portray typical market inaction amid an absence of major data/events, as well as due to the recently mixed signals from the US employment report and the global coronavirus details.
That said, the headline US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) disappointed markets with 199K figures for December versus 400K forecasts and 249K prior (upwardly revised from 210K). However, the Unemployment Rate dropped to 3.9% compared to 4.1% market consensus and 4.2% in November while the U6 Underemployment Rate that fell to 7.3% against November's downwardly revised 7.7%, both closing in the pre-pandemic levels.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) portrayed the biggest daily loss in six weeks after the December month jobs report failed to impress Fed hawks.
It should be noted, however, that an NFP-led disappointment was largely overruled by the Unemployment Rate and U6 Underemployment Rate, which in turn seems to challenge the market sentiment of late. As a result market bets for the Fed rate hike in March 2022 remains around 80%, following Friday’s uptick to 90% ahead of the data.
Read: US Payrolls Disappoint for the Second Month: Economy seems strong despite Omicron
Elsewhere, global covid cases crossed the 10 million mark and the death toll recently jumped in the UK, as well as the US. On the same line are the concerns that the latest virus strain linked from France named IHU, which has both the characteristics of Omicron and Delta while showing the capacity to wider spread. It should, however, be noted that scientific studies keep the markets hopeful of overcoming the virus spread with lesser damages, health-wise, than the previous rounds of the virus spread.
Further, the US-China tussles continue, recently over trade and the human rights issues, while the Russia-Ukraine matter gains major attention ahead of this week’s Washington-Moscow meeting, which in turn challenge the market sentiment.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.20% and the DXY stabilizes around 95.75 amid an absence of the Japanese bond traders.
Moving on, gold traders will keep their eyes on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Retail Sales details for December, up for publishing on Wednesday and Friday respectively, to get a confirmation of March’s rate hike. Meanwhile, challenges to market sentiment may weigh on the quote.
Technical analysis
Friday’s corrective pullback from an ascending support line from early August, around $1,785 by the press time, fails to push gold buyers towards the 200-DMA level of $1,800 for one more time.
The failures to rebound join bearish MACD signals and steady RSI to keep sellers hopeful of breaking the $1,785 support, which in turn will drag the metal towards $1,770 before challenging the multiple levels around $1,760.
It should be noted, however, that a clear downside break of the $1,760 will be a green signal for the gold bears to aim for September’s low of $1,721.
Alternatively, the 200-DMA level surrounding $1,801 guards the quote’s immediate upside ahead of a horizontal area established from late October, surrounding $1,815. However, any further advances will be challenged by tops marked during July and September around $1,834.
Should the gold buyers manage to cross the $1,834 hurdle, $1,850 and November’s peak of $1,877 will gain the market’s attention.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1794.98
|Today Daily Change
|-1.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|1796
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1800.62
|Daily SMA50
|1805.05
|Daily SMA100
|1793.03
|Daily SMA200
|1800.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1798.67
|Previous Daily Low
|1782.93
|Previous Weekly High
|1831.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|1782.93
|Previous Monthly High
|1830.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|1753.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1792.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1788.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1786.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1776.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1770.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1802.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1808.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1817.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50-day EMA, ascending triangle challenge recovery below 1.1400
EUR/USD treads water around 1.1355-60 after posting the biggest daily gains in six weeks the previous day. Break of 21-day EMA, bullish MACD signals keep buyers hopeful but 50-day EMA, triangle’s resistance test the advances.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3600 as softer USD contrasts Brexit, coronavirus woes
GBP/USD buyers struggle for clear directions as the cable pair takes rounds to 1.3590 during Monday’s Asian session, following the strongest daily run-up in over a week. The cable pair’s latest inaction could be linked to the contrasting signals by the key risk catalysts as well as an absence of the major data/events during the generally tepid Asian session.
Gold ranges below $1,800 amid a quiet start to a busy week
Gold price is posting small losses while ranging below $1,800 so far this Monday, as holiday-thinned market conditions combined with a broad-based US dollar rebound offer headwinds to bulls. Traders also turn cautious ahead of this week’s US inflation data.
Dogecoin price eyes 17% gain as DOGE reveals a bottoming structure
Dogecoin price has been compounding its losses after it breached a crucial support level on January 5. However, the recent price action shows that DOGE is forming a bottom and will likely reverse the trend and kick-start an upswing.
Inflation and geopolitics in the week ahead
The Omicron variant may be less fatal than the earlier versions, but it is disrupting economies. The surge in the Delta variant well into Q4 in the US and Europe was already slowing the recoveries.