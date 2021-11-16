Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreats from $1,870 ahead of US Retail Sales

Gold struggles around five-month high, retreats of late.

US-China talks, indecision over Fed rate hike and pre-data anxiety portray sluggish markets.

DXY tracks Treasury yields to the north as 78.6% Fibonacci retracement, yearly resistance line challenge gold buyers.

Gold Price Forecast: Bulls in charge and still aiming for $1,900

Gold (XAU/USD) takes offers to refresh intraday low, following an uptick to refresh a five-month high. That said, the yellow metal trades near $1,862 by the press time of Tuesday’s Asian session.

The commodity buyers initially cheered upbeat market sentiment to renew the multi-day top during early Monday before the heavy run-up in the US Treasury yields and firmer US Dollar dragged the gold prices. Also challenging the quote is the market’s cautious mood ahead of the key US Retail Sales for October, expected to reprint the 0.7% MoM growth.

That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields jumped to a fresh three-week high, underpinning the US Dollar Index rally to renew the yearly top. However, the Wall Street benchmarks traded mixed and restrict the initial moves of the S&P 500 Futures.

Although optimism surrounding the US-China talks and US stimulus favor the gold buyers, the Fed rate hike concerns challenge the metal’s upside momentum. US President Joe Biden formally signed his $1.0 trillion bi-partisan infrastructure bill but a 16-year high number of the US inflation expectations keep reflation woes on the top despite the Fed policymakers’ rejections. Recently, Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin said, “If ‘need is there’ fed will act to curb inflation, but good to have a few more months ‘to see where reality is.’”

Adding to the risk catalysts is the optimism surrounding the US-China talks. That said, US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are up for a virtual meeting after multiple months of silence among the world’s top two economies.

Moving on, the qualitative factors may keep the gold buyers entertained, likely challenged, ahead of the key US data.

Technical analysis

Despite refreshing the multi-day top, gold fails to provide a daily closing beyond a descending trend line from January and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of June-August downside.

In addition to the key Fibo. and the yearly resistance line, overbought RSI conditions also challenge gold buyers around the key $1,867-68 level.

Also challenging the gold buyers past $1,868 is the $1,900 threshold and June’s swing high near $1,917, a break of which will test the yearly peak of $1,959.

Alternatively, pullback moves may aim for the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level around $1,830.

Should gold sellers dominate past $1,830, October’s high near $1,813 will be in focus. It’s worth noting that the tops marked in July and September around $1,834 add to the downside filters.

To sum up, gold remains bullish but a pullback can’t be ruled out.

Gold: Daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected