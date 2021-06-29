Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebounds from multi-month lows, holds above $1,760

- Gold broke below last week's horizontal range on Tuesday.
- XAU/USD seems to have formed near-term support at $1,750.
- Broad-based USD strength makes it difficult for gold to stage a decisive rebound.
Following last week's consolidation, gold traded in a relatively tight range on Monday. However, rising US Treasury bond yields and the renewed USD strength forced XAU/USD to extend its slide to its lowest level since mid-April at $1,750.
Additionally, technical buying pressure seems to have strengthened after gold broke below the lower limit of last weeks range at $1,760. Although the pair erased a portion of its daily losses, it remains on track to post heavy daily losses and was last seen losing 0.83% on the day at $1,763.
During the European trading hours, the 2% increase seen in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield provided a boost to the greenback. Reflecting the broad-based USD strength, the US Dollar Index (DXY) climbed to an eight-day high of 92.19. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.22% at 92.08.
Meanwhile, the data from the US showed that the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index improved to 127.3 in June from 120 in May. This print surpassed Reuters' estimate of 119 and helped the USD preserve its strength.
There won't be any high-tier macroeconomic data releases in the remainder of the day and the USD's market valuation is likely to remain the primary driver of XAU/USD's action. On Wednesday, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report from the euro area and the ADP Employment Change data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Assessing gold's outlook, "we expect gold to resume its downward trend this week as risk sentiment firms and markets continue to look towards the prospects of tightening monetary conditions from the Fed," said OCBC Bank analysts.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to continue suffering bearish pressure this week – OCBC.
Gold technical outlook
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator dropped to 30, suggesting that gold could make a technical correction before the next leg down. On the downside, near-term support seems to have formed at $1,750. A daily close below that level could open the door for additional losses toward $1,730, where the static support from early April is located.
On the other hand, the initial hurdle aligns at $1,785 (upper limit of last week's consolidation channel) ahead of $1,790 (100-day SMA) and $1,800 (psychological level, Fibonacci 50% retracement of April-June uptrend). Unless XAU/USD manages to clear this last resistance, sellers are likely to remain in control.
Additional levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1762.25
|Today Daily Change
|-16.34
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.92
|Today daily open
|1778.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1838.85
|Daily SMA50
|1834.07
|Daily SMA100
|1792.72
|Daily SMA200
|1832.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1785.81
|Previous Daily Low
|1770.76
|Previous Weekly High
|1794.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|1763.66
|Previous Monthly High
|1912.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|1766.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1776.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1780.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1770.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1763.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1755.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1786.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1793.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1801.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured under 1.19 amid dollar strength
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, down on the day. Dollar strength and virus fears weigh on the pair. June German CPI figures met expectations and ECB President Lagarde refrained from mentioning monetary policy in her speech.
GBP/USD hits new weekly low on dollar strength
GBP/USD has slipped below 1.3850, the lowest in over a week as the dollar gains ground across the board. The BOE's dovishness and worries about rising UK covid cases are weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD dives to $1,750 region, lowest since mid-April
Gold witnessed some aggressive selling during the early North American session and dived to two-and-half-month lows, around the $1,750 region in the last hour.
Cardano price anticipates bullish breakout
Cardano price consolidates between two converging trend lines, hinting at a volatile move soon. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $1.40 confirms an uptrend, but a breakdown of $1.20 indicates a new downtrend.
Where are the Central Bank's positioned as we enter July?
The central banks are listed below with their current state of play. ECB - A steady hand, with increasing optimism There were four reasons for increasing optimism from the ECB going forward.