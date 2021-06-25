Gold Weekly Forecast: Sellers look to retain control following uninspiring rebound

- Gold registered modest weekly gains but failed to clear key resistance.
- Focus shifts to US June labour market report.
- XAU/USD could regain bearish momentum with a break below $1,770.
After losing 5% in the previous week, gold managed to stage a rebound on Monday and rose more than 1%. However, XAU/USD struggled to gather bullish momentum in the remainder of the week and fluctuated in a relatively tight range. As the inflation report from the US failed to trigger a significant market reaction on Friday, gold finished the week with small gains a little below $1,780.
What happened last week
In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases and fundamental developments, the USD’s market valuation drove XAU/USD’s movements at the start of the week. The US Dollar Index, which registered its largest weekly percentage gain since the beginning of the pandemic, lost 0.5% on Monday and dropped below 92.00.
Although the USD selloff continued on Tuesday following FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks, gold struggled to break above the key technical resistance that formed a little below $1,800.
While testifying before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, Powell adopted a less-concerned tone with regards to price pressures and said that a substantial part of the overshoot in inflation was from categories directly affected by reopening.
Nevertheless, hawkish Fed commentary allowed the USD to stay resilient against its rivals later in the week and did not allow gold to extend its recovery. Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic told NPR that the phase of high inflation will likely be longer than initially expected and noted that they could see a decision on asset tapering in the next three or four months. On a similar note, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly acknowledged that it was appropriate to start talking about the timing of asset purchase adjustment.
On Thursday, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) left the annualized first-quarter real Gross Domestic Product growth unchanged at 6.4% as expected. Other data from the US revealed that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined modestly to 411,000 from 418,000 and Durable Goods Orders increased by 2.3% on a monthly basis in May, compared to analysts’ estimate for an increase of 2.7%.
Finally, the BEA reported on Friday that the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, edged higher to 3.4% in May from 3.1% in April. This print matched the market expectation and its impact on the USD was short-lived.
Next week
There will not be any high-tier macroeconomic data releases at the start of the week. The Conference Board will release the US Consumer Confidence data for June on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Research Institute will publish the private sector employment figures for June.
The ISM Manufacturing PMI report will be featured in the US economic docket on Thursday. Investors will keep a close eye on the Prices Paid Index for fresh clues on the inflation outlook rather than the headline PMI reading.
Ahead of the weekend, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the June jobs report. The market consensus points to a 600,000 increase in Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP). The Unemployment Rate is seen edging lower to 5.7% from 5.8%. A stronger-than-expected NFP reading could provide a boost to the USD and weigh on gold as it would reaffirm the FOMC’s hawkish tilt in the policy outlook.
Gold technical outlook
Following this week’s choppy action, key technical levels for gold remain intact. Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart continues to move sideways a little above 30, suggesting that gold’s modest rebound was a technical correction of the previous week’s sharp decline rather than a sign for a reversal.
On the upside, key resistance seems to have formed in the $1,795/$1,800 (psychological level, 100-day SMA, Fibonacci 50% retracement of April-June uptrend) region. A daily close above that area could attract buyers and help gold extend its rebound toward $1,825 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and $1,835 (200-day SMA, 50-day SMA).
$1,770 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) aligns as key support and bears could see a decline below that level as another selling opportunity toward $1,756 (April 29 low, static level) and $1,745 (static level).
Gold sentiment poll
The FXStreet Forecast Poll shows that gold is likely to trade in the lower half of its recent horizontal range in the near term with the average target on the one-week view sitting at $1,772. The bearish bias also remains intact on the one-month and one-quarter views, aiming at $1,770 and $1,754, respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances after US PCE inflation
EUR/USD pressures weekly highs as US core PCE inflation jumped to 3.4% YoY in May, as expected. High yielding assets accelerate their advances to the detriment of the greenback, as government bond yields hold steady.
GBP/USD battles with 1.3900, still affected by BOE’s decision
GBP/USD remains depressed around 1.3900, pressured by the dovish BOE's surprise offsetting the renewed weakness in the US dollar. Worsening market mood amid Delta covid strain concerns weigh on the pound
XAU/USD rises towards key $1794 resistance ahead of US PCE inflation
Gold is picking up the bid tone in European trading, taking advantage of the retreat in the US Treasury yield and the dollar across the curve.
SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON ponders 25% advance
SafeMoon price has underperformed relative to top altcoins but is preparing for a move higher. A retest of the range low at $0.00000257 seems likely before SAFEMOON catapults.
US PCE inflation preview: Data likely to reaffirm FOMC's hawkish tilt
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the PCE inflation report on Friday, June 25. Markets expect the Core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, to rise to 3.4% on a yearly basis in May from 3.1% in April.