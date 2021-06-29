Fed’s Waller: Did not shift 'dot' on rate hike view – Bloomberg

“Unemployment rate would have to drop fairly substantially, or inflation would have to stay high, to have a 2022 rate hike,” Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Tuesday’s Bloomberg TV Interview, per Reuters.
The Fed policymaker also said, “If you think you may need to raise rates by end-2022 or early 2023, you need to get tapering done before then.”
Additional comments…
Has a very optimistic outlook for the economy.
Will not say when he expects Fed rate liftoff.
Inflation expectations seem anchored.
Labor market hasn't quite come back.
Still a long way off of pre-covid labor market.
Prefers market-based measures of inflation expectations to survey-based ones.
This year has been a surprise, economy has made better progress than anticipated.
There's a lot to decide about a potential taper, and wide range of views on timing, pace, sequence.
In favour of tapering MBS before Treasuries, tapering MBS is an easier sell to the public as the housing market is hot.
Seeing tremendous increase in productivity.
It's appropriate to start thinking about pulling back on some of the stimulus.
Inflation for next few months will be running way above our target.
FX implications
Although Fed’s Waller add to the market’s anxiety over inflation and rate-hike, S&P 500 Futures remain mostly unaffected around 4,284, after refreshing the record top, by the press time. The reason could be traced from the cautious sentiment ahead of the day’s key data, namely China PMI and US ADP Employment Change.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
