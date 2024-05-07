- Bitcoin could benefit from US fiscal dominance and Trump winning, Standard Chartered says, citing loser regulation and spot ETF approvals.
- Hong Kong issuers told WuBlockchain that the government prohibits sale of virtual asset-related products to mainland Chinese.
- South Korea’s winning party to allow spot BTC ETFs within country’s borders in June.
- Bitcoin price is consolidating within a falling wedge pattern with a 20% target objective of $76K.
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains devoid of directional bias, trading sideways as part of a horizontal chop. However, this may be short-lived as BTC price action consolidates in a bullish reversal pattern on the one-day time frame.
Also Read: Bitcoin price consolidates as buyer momentum flatlines, but MicroStrategy tops BTC ownership list
Daily digest market movers: Standard Chartered calls more gains for Bitcoin
In a report by Standard Chartered, the multinational bank says that beyond the passive boost that Bitcoin continues to enjoy due to the de-dollarization campaign, a second-term Republican president such as Donald Trump would be good for BTC and digital assets at large.
The bank cited less stringent regulation and the approval of more spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs). With the odds progressively leaning toward Trump taking office, Standard Chartered has revised its BTC target for the end of the year to between $150K and $200K for the end of 2025.
Meanwhile, following Honk Kong launching its spot BTC and ETH ETFs, the issuers told WuBlockchain that the government prohibits sale of virtual asset-related products to mainland Chinese. This quashes any speculation that trade agreements between China and Hong Kong could allow mainland investors to access spot BTC ETFs in Hong Kong.
In another development, Asia is steadily coming to the Bitcoin party by way of ETFs. For one, South Korea’s Democratic Party, which is the winning side in the country’s political divide, is set to allow spot BTC ETFs beginning June. Also, Japan and Singapore are likely to approve BTC ETFs, following in the footsteps of Hong Kong as Asia catches up to the US market.
Technical analysis: Bitcoin price could rally 20% upon breakout
Bitcoin price action since March has consolidated in a falling wedging pattern on the one-day time frame, hinting at a significant upward breakout. This bullish reversal pattern occurs when the asset’s price bounces between two downward-sloping converging trendlines and will be executed after a confirmed breakout past the upper trendline.
The profit target of a falling wedge is measured by adding the maximum distance between the upper and lower trendlines to the breakout point.
Bulls looking to take long positions for BTC should probably wait for a stable break of the trendline above $68,000 and a higher low on the Relative Strength Index (RSI). A steady move above $70,000 could precipitate a reclamation of the $73,777 peak, before completing the target objective of 20% to $76,116.
In the meantime, Bitcoin price continues to conceal its directional bias, with the RSI still woven along the mean level of 50. Around the current price level, however, the spikes on the volume profile show that BTC bulls are defending against further downside.
Bullish sentiment is also present in the BTC market, seen with the Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator’s green shade as the bars edge toward positive territory.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if the bears have their way, the Bitcoin price could drop to lose the support at $60,600. In a dire case where the price descends below the lower trendline, a break below $56,000 on the one-day chart would invalidate the bullish thesis.
In such a directional bias, BTC could become attractive for buying again near the $52,654 level where a lot of bullish activity awaits traders as shown by the yellow nodes on the volume profile.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
