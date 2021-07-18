Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD idles daily make or break zone

- Gold is sitting at a critical area of support in the open.
- Bears need a break of $1,800 for supply to kick in.
Gold is starting off the day flat and where it left off from Friday at around $1,810.
The gold price on Friday ended down 0.94%, falling from a high of $1,832.06 to a low of $1,809.03 while the US dollar eked out a slight gain following an upbeat Retail Sales report.
The dollar index DXY, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was ending 0.16% higher at 92.712. The index is up 0.6% for the week.
US Retail Sales unexpectedly rose in June as demand for goods remained strong.
Solid data and a shift in interest rate expectations after the Federal Reserve flagged in June sooner-than-expected hikes in 2023 have contributed to the strength in the greenback in recent weeks.
Investors, for now, are seeking carry and considering that gold does not hold a similar carry advantage, speculative flows into precious metals have remained subdued.
Gold's persistent weakening against real yields could see the complex weaken before the pricing for Fed hikes supports higher prices.
That being said, the carry-fx space is not seeing much love.
The recent increase of concerns over the spread of the delta variant is hurting risk appetite which could fall into the hands of both the price of gold and the US dollar.
Gold positioning
''Money managers only marginally increased their gold length, despite sinking real yields in the US'', analysts at TD Securities explained.
''Indeed, gold prices are still struggling to firm, in spite of the extremely positive price action in real yields which sent US10y TIPS prices back towards their pandemic-era highs,'' the analysts added.
''In contrast, the yellow metal can't manage to break north of its 200dma. This highlights a sharp divergence in capital flows as high inflation prints have kept breakevens elevated, primarily as a function of carry.''
Gold technical analysis
Technically, gold's breakout from its recent trading range may be attracting some interest from technicians, but it has recently taken a turn for the worst:
However, only a break below the 1,800 thresholds would likely upset the bulls.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD kick-starts ECB week around 1.1800, bears in control
EUR/USD fades Friday’s bounce off 1.1792, around 1.1805, amid a quiet start to the week’s trading in Asia on Monday. In doing so, the major currency pair remains heavy for the third consecutive day as market sentiment remains sour.
GBP/USD: UK set to reopen despite record cases
The GBP/USD pair edged lower at the end of the week, ending it in the red near July’s low at 1.3730. The UK reported over 54,000 new coronavirus contagions in one day. GBP/USD is technically bearish near a strong static support level at 1.3730.
EUR/USD kick-starts ECB week around 1.1800, bears in control
EUR/USD fades Friday’s bounce off 1.1792, around 1.1805, amid a quiet start to the week’s trading in Asia on Monday. In doing so, the major currency pair remains heavy for the third consecutive day as market sentiment remains sour.
Dogecoin primed for a 20% bounce
Dogecoin price has been trapped under a strong declining resistance trend line for over a month. DOGE appears to be reversing the period of underperformance, aiming for a rebound of 20%. The governing chart pattern suggests that Dogecoin is primed for a 20% rally.
GME Stock News: Gamestop trades lower after Netflix emerges as a new rival
NYSE:GME dipped by 0.48% on Thursday, as the broader markets continued to show volatility. Netflix announces its entry into the videogame market. AMC outpaces the market as the meme stock bucks its recent trend.