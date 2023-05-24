Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD grinds near $1,970 amid Fed concerns, debt ceiling woes – Confluence Detector

- Gold Price remains sidelined around key support confluence as markets await for Fed Minutes, US debt ceiling extension.
- Anxiety ahead of the key data/events prods XAU/USD traders amid mixed clues.
- Hawkish Fed bets, hopes of no US default underpin bearish bias about the Gold price.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) treads water around $1,975 heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the precious metal portrays the market’s inaction amid mixed feelings and cautious mood ahead of the key data/events. That said, the Gold Price previously cheered the US Dollar’s retreat amid a deadlock in the talks to resolve the debt ceiling problem. Also likely to prod the US Dollar bulls is the latest retreat in the US Treasury bond yields amid mixed US PMIs, mostly upbeat.
It should be observed that the market sentiment remains sluggish ahead of the US debt ceiling talks and Minutes of the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Monetary Policy Meeting.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds within familiar level ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
Our Technical Confluence Indicator signals that the Gold price seesaws around $1,970 support confluence comprising a middle band of the Bollinger on four-hour, Fibonacci 38.2% on one day and 23.6% on one-week.
In a case where the Gold Price remains bearish past $1,970, the odds of witnessing a slump toward the late swing low of $1,934 can’t be ruled out.
However, the lower band of the Bollinger on the Daily chart, around $1,950, may act as an intermediate halt during the XAU/USD’s fall between $1,970 and $1,934.
Alternatively, Pivot Point one-day R1 and the upper line of the Bollinger on the four-hour chart, around $1,985, caps the immediate upside of the Gold price.
Following that, Fibonacci 61.8% on one-week, around $1,997, will precede the $2,000 round figure to prod the XAU/USD buyers.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD remains heavy below 0.6200 on dovish RBNZ's Orr
NZD/USD is licking its wounds below 0.6200 as RBNZ Governor Orr justifies the Bank's dovish outlook on rates. The RBNZ delivered a dovish 25 bps rate hike early Wednesday. The RBNZ maintained the projection for the OCR peak rate at 5.50%, suggesting an end of its tightening cycle.
AUD/USD drops below 0.6600, tracks Kiwi sell-off post-RBNZ
AUD/USD bears remain in control, giving up the 0.6600 level early Wednesday. The pair is tracking the big sell-off in the NZD/USD pair, as the RBNZ hiked rates by 25 bps but turned dovish on its outlook. All eyes now remain on the US debt impasse and the Fed Minutes.
Gold needs validation from $1,975 and Fed Minutes for a sustained recovery Premium
Gold price has paused its previous sharp reversal from near six-week lows of $1,952 in Wednesday’s trading so far. The United States Dollar (USD) is holding close to two-month highs against its major rivals amid the US debt-ceiling standoff.
Solana price rises after ChatGPT integration; Rally for AI-tokens may not be far away
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a big focus of not only developers but also traders since the ChatGPT-induced AI hype took over the crypto market for a while. As AI-affiliated tokens began rallying, many assumed that this might be the next big thing for crypto, but the case may not be so.
Are markets ready for correction amidst rate hike talks and economic concerns?
S&P 500 rejected further upside, and is ready for correction within this upswing – the correction characteristics would determine the path forward as hearing Bullard talk two more rate hikes wasn‘t something the market had discounted.