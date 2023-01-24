Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls run out of steam amid mixed markets, rising wedge in focus

- Gold Price remains mildly bid, mostly sidelined, during the sixth consecutive week of uptrend.
- Market’s cautious mood ahead of the next week’s Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting probes Gold buyers.
- United States Purchasing Managers Index for January failed to recall US Dollar buyers, allowing XAU/USD to remain firmer.
- US GDP could offer the last key signal ahead of Fed to Gold traders.
Gold price (XAU/USD) seesaws around $1,938 as bulls take a breather inside a bearish chart pattern during early Wednesday. In doing so, the bright metal depicts the market’s mixed feelings amid downbeat data from the United States, as well as the cautious mood ahead of the next week’s Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting. Even so, the US Dollar weakness and optimism surrounding Europe, as well as China, appears to favor the XAU/USD bulls.
Lack of clarity in the market probes Gold buyers
Although the Gold buyers keep the reins for the sixth consecutive week, the mixed signals from global markets and the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) silence period ahead of next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) seem to restrict the XAU/USD moves. Also challenging the Gold traders could be the one-week-long holidays in China due to the Lunar New Year (LNY) celebrations. It’s worth noting that the European Central Bank (ECB) officials also sneak into the pre-monetary policy blackout starting today and adds barriers to the Gold price moves. While portraying the sentiment, the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped five basis points (bps) to 3.455% but Wall Street closed mixed.
Downbeat US Dollar favors XAU/USD bulls
Despite the mixed sentiment, the US Dollar weakness favors the Gold buyers due to the inverse relationship between the XAU/USD and the greenback. It’s worth noting that the US Dollar Index (DXY) remains indecisive near 101.90 after printing a two-week downtrend in the last. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies takes clues from the market’s bearish bias for the next week’s Fed meeting, as well as highlights the downbeat US data.
That said, preliminary readings of the US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for January rose past 46.2 market forecast and 46.1 market expectations with 46.8 figure while the Services PMI followed the suit with the 46.6 figure for the said month, versus 44.5 forecast and 44.7 prior. That said, the S&P Global Composite PMI for January increased to 46.6 from 45.0 prior and the 44.7 consensus, marking the seventh consecutive read below 50.
Following the US data, the US Dollar Index (DXY) managed to rise for a brief time before closing in the red. The reason could be linked to the comments from Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Chris Williamson who said, “The US economy has started 2023 on a disappointingly soft note, with business activity contracting sharply again in January."
Considering the downbeat US data, markets widely anticipate a 0.25% Fed rate hike and the policy pivot in the next week. As a result, the Gold buyers appear pricing in the expected outcome.
Europe, China-linked optimism also strengthens Gold price
Even if China is off the market for the Lunar New Year celebrations, the positive vibes emanating from the reopening of the world’s largest commodity user keep Gold buyers hopeful. Also underpinning the XAU/USD upside could be the expectations of strong festive demand. It’s worth noting that the recent challenges to the US-China ties due to the alleged Chinese connection to the Russian war seem to probe the optimism.
Elsewhere, the latest activity data from Europe appear to help the traders optimistic about the old continent. That said, Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI crossed the 48.5 market forecasts and 47.8 previous readouts with 48.8 figure for January. Further, the Services PMI also impressed Euro bulls with 50.7 mark versus 50.2 expected 49.8 prior. With this, the Composite PMI for the bloc increased to 50.2 from 49.3 previous readings and 49.8 market forecasts. Following the data releases, Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global said, “A steadying of the Eurozone economy at the start of the years adds to evidence that the region might escape recession.”
US Gross Domestic Product is the key
While the United States Durable Goods Orders and the second-tier employment data could also entertain the Gold buyers, major attention will be given to the first readings of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter (Q4). The reason appears logical due to the next week’s Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting, as well as the talks of the US recession. Forecasts suggest the world’s biggest economy eases with 2.8% annualized growth.
Also read: US Gross Domestic Product Preview: Three reasons to expect a US Dollar-boosting outcome
Gold price technical analysis
Despite the mildly bid performance of late, the Gold price stays inside a one-week-old rising wedge bearish chart pattern. The bearish bias also gains support from the Relative Strength Index (RSI) line, placed at 14, as well as the mixed signals from the Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator.
As a result, the XAU/USD is likely to grind higher unless staying between $1,944 and $1,916 levels. However, the oscillators, namely the RSI and MACD, tease the bears and hence a downside break of $1,916 could gain more response than the otherwise conditions.
In that case, a one-month-old ascending trend line and the 100-Simple Moving Average (SMA), respectively near $1,896 and $1,890, will be crucial to watch before expecting the Gold price downside toward the theoretical target of $1,870.
On the flip side, a successful break of $1,944 will defy the bearish chart pattern and could propel the XAU/USD toward March 2022 peak surrounding $1,966.
Should the Gold buyers keep the reins past $1,966, the odds of witnessing the $2,000 on the chart can’t be ruled out.
Gold price: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1937.39
|Today Daily Change
|6.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32%
|Today daily open
|1931.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1871.86
|Daily SMA50
|1815.68
|Daily SMA100
|1746.33
|Daily SMA200
|1775.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1935.62
|Previous Daily Low
|1911.45
|Previous Weekly High
|1937.57
|Previous Weekly Low
|1896.63
|Previous Monthly High
|1833.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1765.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1926.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1920.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1916.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1901.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1892.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1940.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1950.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1964.94
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD on the verge to test a five-month high around 0.7060 ahead of Australian CPI
The pair is juggling in a narrow range above the crucial support of 0.7040 in the early Asian session. The Aussie asset is on the verge of hitting a five-month high at 0.7060 ahead of the release of the Australian Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. The consensus claims an escalation in the annual inflation to 7.5% from the prior release of 7.3%.
EUR/USD sees recovery to near 1.0900 as ECB to continue rate hikes beyond summer
The pair is aiming for a recovery extension to near the critical resistance of 1.0900 as the odds of hawkish European Central Bank (ECB) bets are soaring dramatically.
Gold bulls run out of steam amid mixed markets, rising wedge in focus
Gold price seesaws around $1,938 as bulls take a breather inside a bearish chart pattern during early Wednesday. In doing so, the bright metal depicts the market’s mixed feelings amid downbeat data from the United States, as well as the cautious mood ahead of the next week’s Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting.
Celsius considers issuing new token to repay creditors and exit bankruptcy
Celsius is looking to follow in the footsteps of Bitfinex as it has begun planning a rehaul and relaunch of the platform. The company is looking to undo the damage done to its creditors by focusing on a new token instead of selling its hard-to-liquidate asset.
PMI figures fail to lift markets as we await Microsoft earnings
Strengthening PMI figures in the US and Europe have done little to help boost sentiment, as traders await the key Microsoft earnings report. Equities find themselves in the red once again.