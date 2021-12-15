Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bounces off $1,770 support, Fed in focus

- Gold portrays corrective pullback from weekly low after the biggest daily fall since November 22.
- Cautious mood ahead of Fed, mixed concerns over Inflation, Omicron tests traders.
- Tapering, hints of rate hike are on the plate but virus woes can throw a wild card.
- Fed December Preview: Gold stays vulnerable as Fed looks to battle inflation
Gold (XAU/USD) stays steady at around $1,772, keeping the bounce off four-month-old support during early Wednesday.
The bullion prices dropped in the last two days amid escalating fears of the South Africa covid variant, dubbed as Omicron, as well as hawkish hope from the US Federal Reserve (Fed). However, vaccine news challenges the virus woes while a sustained fall in the US inflation expectations and a jump in the coronavirus infections may stop the Fed hawks during today’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
Australia’s most populous state New South Wales will have 25k new covid cases daily, per a model shared by ABC News, whereas the UK is likely to witness further Omicron-linked hospitalizations and a lack of rapid testing kits. Elsewhere, China and Europe seem struggling with the COVID-19 variant but Japan tries to be optimistic. Furthermore, Pfizer report 70% efficacy of its vaccine’s three shots versus Omicron hospitalization and 33% safety against infection. The drugmaker also reported that its experimental COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, is effective to tame all covid variants, including Omicron.
On the other hand, a drop in the US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, to 11-week low contrast with a record high Producer Price Index (PPI) for November to test Fed hawks. “We expect the monthly pace to be doubled to $30bn from $15bn, consistent with QE ending in mid-March instead of mid-June. Officials will likely also convey a more hawkish tone through changes to the statement, the economic projections, and the dot plot. We expect the median dot to show a 50bp increase in the fund's rate in 2022,” said TD Securities.
Elsewhere, geopolitical and trade tensions between the US and China, as well as America-Iran, also weigh on the market sentiment but gain a little response pre-Fed.
Amid these plays, the US Treasury yields and the S&P 500 Futures remain sluggish while portraying the pre-Fed market sentiment. On the same line is a mixed performance by the Asia-Pacific stocks.
Looking forward, the gold prices are likely to remain vulnerable as Fed is up for a big battle with inflation. However, Omicron stays ready to throw a wild card.
Technical analysis
After multiple pullbacks from 200-DMA and a fortnight-long sideways performance, gold bears flex muscles while bounding off an upward sloping support line from August, around $1,770.
Given the downside MACD signals and RSI conditions, sellers are likely keeping the controls should the quote mark a decisive break of the $1,770 support.
Following that, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of August-November upside near $1,760 and the $1,738 may act as a buffer before directing the quote towards September’s low near $1,721.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the 200-DMA level surrounding $1,793-94 won’t be an open invitation to the gold buyer as multiple levels from October 22 will test the upside momentum near $1,814-15.
Even if the gold prices cross the $1,815 resistance, tops marked in July and September around $1,834 will precede the $1,850 level to test the advances targeting November’s peak of $1,877.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1772.26
|Today Daily Change
|1.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|1771.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1794.34
|Daily SMA50
|1796.33
|Daily SMA100
|1789.69
|Daily SMA200
|1793.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1789.56
|Previous Daily Low
|1766.47
|Previous Weekly High
|1793.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|1770.19
|Previous Monthly High
|1877.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|1758.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1775.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1780.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1761.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1752.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1738.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1785.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1798.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1808.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bulls are pressured near 1.1250 into the FOMC
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.1250, as traders position for the Fed verdict. Super Thursday will be a critical day for the euro with the ECB meeting. Central bank divergence themes will be a driving force for EUR/USD.
GBP/USD: 1.3250 is important for the day ahead
GBP/USD bulls are stepping in during a phase of an accumulation from hourly support. The following illustrates the prospects of a bulling impulse to take on the bearish commitments near the prior highs and trendline resistance.
Gold bounces off $1,770 support, Fed in focus
Gold stays steady at around $1,772, keeping the bounce off four-month-old support during early Wednesday. Gold portrays corrective pullback from weekly low after the biggest daily fall since November 22. Cautious mood ahead of Fed, mixed concerns over Inflation, Omicron tests traders.
Polkadot stabilizes for a 20% rally
Polkadot price has been consolidating since the December 4 crash and shows signs that it is ready to make a move. Due to its presence near a crucial support level, DOT is likely to bounce off this barrier and trigger an upswing.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?