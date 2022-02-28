Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD battles key resistance above $1,900, Russia-Ukraine talks eyed

- Gold prices grind higher around nine-month-old resistance area.
- Risk-off remains in full steam as fears of nuclear war, Zelenskyy’s assassination loom ahead of Kyiv-Moscow negotiation.
- DXY stays firmer as the NFP week begins, stock futures, yields drop.
- Gold Weekly Forecast: Volatility to continue as investors stay on edge
Gold (XAU/USD) defends the week-start gap-up around $1,905, up 0.80% intraday amid the rush to risk-safety during Monday’s Asian session.
The yellow metal snapped a three-week uptrend even after rising to July 2021 high. However, the weekend headlines concerning the Russia-Ukraine tussles amplified the risk-off mood and portrayed an upside gap as the NFP week begins.
Among the latest headlines, the UK Times’ report suggesting Russia ordered 400 mercenaries “to assassinate (Ukraine) President Zelenskyy and his government and prepare the ground for Moscow to take control,” gain major attention. Also important were the comments from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen who said to the EU News that the European Union (EU) wants Ukraine in the bloc while also adding, “They’re one of us.”
The weekend headlines were rather mixed as the West levied harsh sanctions on Moscow but President Vladimir didn’t step back and put nuclear arsenal on high alert, raising fears of a nuclear war. On the same line are the latest headlines from Belarus that the nation wants to renounce its non-nuclear neutral status. However, both the nation’s readiness for negotiations trigger the ray of hope.
While portraying the mood, the US Dollar Index (DXY) extends a three-week uptrend while the US 10-year Treasury yields print six basis points (bps) of a daily downside to 1.90% at the latest. Further, stocks in Asia-Pacific are also in the red whereas the S&P 500 Futures pare drop nearly 2.50% at the latest.
Moving on, the Russia-Ukraine talks will be in focus for near-term directions while US trade numbers for January and Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index for February may direct intraday moves. It’s worth noting that the monthly US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) will be crucial this week as traders slow down on their hopes of a 0.50% rate hike in March.
Technical analysis
Gold failed to provide a decisive upside break of a seven-month-old rising channel, despite marking an uptick to the September 2020 highs during the last week.
The pullback move gains support from the RSI’s retreat from the overbought territory and receding bullish bias of the MACD, which in turn challenges the recent upside moves of the XAU/USD prices.
However, the November 2021 peak of $1,877 and a three-week-long rising trend line near $1,875 restricts the bullion’s immediate downside.
Gold: Daily chart
Also acting as nearby support for gold prices is the confluence of the 100-SMA and a monthly ascending trend line near $1,865.
Meanwhile, the 50-SMA level surrounding $1,895 and the $1,900 threshold will challenge gold’s short-term recovery.
Gold: Four-hour chart
Following that, a broad resistance area between $1,911 and $1,915, comprising multiple levels marked since May 2021 and the aforementioned channel’s upper line, will be crucial for XAU/USD bull’s re-entry.
In a case where gold buyers remain dominant past-$1,965, a run-up towards January 2021 near $1,960 and the latest swing top near $1,975 can’t be ruled out.
To sum up, gold is likely to weaken further but the buyers aren’t out of the woods yet. Hence, any recovery beyond $1,915 could recall the bulls.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1906.47
|Today Daily Change
|15.67
|Today Daily Change %
|0.83%
|Today daily open
|1890.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1854.43
|Daily SMA50
|1829.89
|Daily SMA100
|1814.09
|Daily SMA200
|1809.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1921.8
|Previous Daily Low
|1882.89
|Previous Weekly High
|1974.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|1878.22
|Previous Monthly High
|1853.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|1780.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1897.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1906.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1875.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1859.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1836.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1914.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1937.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1953.01
