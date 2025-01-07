- Markets are bracing for a chunky few debt issuance this week in the US.
- Fed interest rate projections see a cut in January out of the cards at the moment, ahead of the FOMC Minutes later this week.
- Gold price is moving within a pennant technical formation, respecting both upside and downside.
Gold’s price (XAU/USD) is heading higher after markets decided to zoom in on the US debt issuances that are set to rock the bond markets this week with a chunky 10-year and 30-year bond allocation. Traders are starting to get concerned if the vast amount of debt and sizes are not becoming a risk where more premium will need to be paid (higher rates) to get the issuances allocated. Markets remain on edge as well meanwhile over the recent string of comments and headlines about the US tariff plans that President-elect Donald Trump wants to impose.
For a brief moment, there was a sigh of relief on Monday after the Washington Post shared a piece claiming that Trump was considering imposing a simple universal tariff on critical imports. After President-elect Trump quickly pushed back against those headlines, Gold’s price returned to levels where it opened the week.
The release from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on the Services Sector confirmed the case for traders to focus on rates. The report revealed that Prices Paid in the Services sector jump higher to 64.4, above the expected 57.5 and the previous 58.2 for the month of December. Immediate thereafter the Greenback gained, while yields rallied and odds for a first rate cut from the Federal Reserve were pushed back to July at earlierst.
Daily digest market movers: Inflation to turn hot again
- Inflation data from several European countries and the overall Eurozone shows that the European disinflation path is being broken up, with monthly gauges tied back up with inflation. This could throw a spanner in the works for the European Central Bank (ECB), which is foreseen to cut its policy rate by 25 basis points on January 30.
- The US 10-year yield rallies to 4.68% a fresh eight-month high, fueled by inflation concerns after the ISM Services release.
- The CME Fedwatch tool is currently only showing a small 10% chance for a 25 basis points (bps) interest rate cut in January. Further on, expectations are for the Fed to remain data-dependent with uncertainties that could influence the inflation path once President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20.
- In the runup to the US Employment report on Friday, the JOLTS Job Openings for November are due at 15:00 GMT on Tuesday. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) will also issue its December Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)report on the Services sector.
- The US Treasury will allocate a 3-year bond this Tuesday near 18:00 GMT. The very important 10-year bond auction is foreseen for Wednesday around 18:00 GMT.
Technical Analysis: Gold as inflation hedge still works
It seems that the Gold price is sitting on the bench for now. Traders look to be very happy where the precious metal is currently trading. The weaker US Dollar (USD), together with the elevated tensions on tariffs and other geopolitical events, is not triggering any refugees into the safe-haven commodity. Should a clearer pattern emerge, expect a catch-up move in Gold prices.
On the downside, the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $2,628 is holding again after a false break on Monday. Further down, the ascending trend line of the pennant pattern should provide support around $2,608 as it did in the past three occasions. In case that support line snaps, a quick decline to $2,531 (August 20, 2024, high) could come back into play as support level.
On the upside, the 55-day SMA at $2,656 is the first level to beat. It will not be an easy task as it was already proved twice last week as a firm resistance. In case it breaks through, $2,688 will be the ultimate upside level in the form of the descending trendline in the pennant formation.
XAU/USD: Daily Chart
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers above 0.6200 after an early dip
Wall Street shrugged off fears ahead of the close and trimmed Trump-inspired losses, helping AUD in its way up. Australia will release in the Asian session November Retail Sales and Exports and Import figures for the same month.
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0320 after another moved American session
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.0320 after falling to 1.0275. Employment data, a cautious Federal Reserve, and President-elect Donald Trump tariffs shook financial boards and kept investors in cautious mode.
XAU/USD holds on to gains around $2,660
Gold price retains risk-inspired gains. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds at its highest level since late April near 4.7%, limiting XAU/USD directional strength. US markets will remain closed on Thursday.
Crypto Today: BTC drops 3% despite $52M ETF inflows as Chainlink launches Ripple’s RLUSD
Mega-cap assets like XRP and exchange tokens BNB and BGB showcased resilience, defying broader market weakness spurred by an ongoing liquidation event that wiped over $150 billion from global crypto market capitalization in the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin edges below $96,000, wiping over leveraged traders
Bitcoin's price continues to edge lower, trading below the $96,000 level on Wednesday after declining more than 5% the previous day. The recent price decline has triggered a wave of liquidations across the crypto market, resulting in $694.11 million in total liquidations in the last 24 hours.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.