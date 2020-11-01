Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles to keep Friday’s recovery above $1,850

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Gold keeps pullback from $1,889.86, latest inaction portrays a range of $5 below $1,880.
  • Risks remain heavy amid the virus woes, cautious sentiment ahead of the US elections.
  • Delay in the American stimulus, US dollar strength also probe gold buyers.
  • Monthly PMI data can offer immediate direction, US presidential voting will be the key.

Gold prices remain mostly choppy between $1,877.30 and $1,879.45 during the early Asian trading on Monday. The yellow metal refreshed October month’s low on Thursday before rising for the first time in two days on Friday. However, traders have turned cautious ahead of the key events as November begins.

Nothing positive except for the US dollar…

Be it the worsening coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions or the delay in the US COVID-19 aid package, not to forget about the jitters ahead of the American presidential election, everything weighs the risks. The UK has been the latest European major to announce a national lockdown as cases grew 50,000 daily for the last few days and fears of double the death toll that the first wave mount. On the other hand, the American Congress fails to offer any stimulus and disappointed markets ahead of the key US elections where the Democratic victory is widely anticipated.

Elsewhere, Brexit talks have finally started flashing positive signals and so do the US economics, which in turn help the US dollar index (DXY) to probe the late-September highs.

Data from China, namely the official PMIs, came out positive for October and offered another challenge to the gold traders.

As a result, equities have been downbeat but the US 10-year Treasury yields rise to the early-June highs.

For now, China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI and the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for October can offer nearby directions to market players. However, major attention will be paid to the covid headlines and the US election updates for the fresh impetus.

Technical analysis

Considering the metal’s pullback from 100-day SMA, currently around $1,890, on Friday, Gold sellers are likely to remain hopeful of attacking lows marked during October and September, respectively near $1,860 and $1,849.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1878.98
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 1878.98
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1900.09
Daily SMA50 1915.66
Daily SMA100 1889.63
Daily SMA200 1770.07
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1889.86
Previous Daily Low 1864.44
Previous Weekly High 1911.46
Previous Weekly Low 1860
Previous Monthly High 1933.3
Previous Monthly Low 1860
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1880.15
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1874.15
Daily Pivot Point S1 1865.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 1852.34
Daily Pivot Point S3 1840.24
Daily Pivot Point R1 1891.08
Daily Pivot Point R2 1903.18
Daily Pivot Point R3 1916.5

 

 

AUD/USD: Kick-starts the key week with 0.7000 in the spotlight

AUD/USD wavers around multi-day bottom with cautious mood ahead of crucial data/events. China's official PMIs came in better than expected in October, Caixin Manufacturing PMI awaited today. Virus woes, uncertainty over the US elections keep US dollar on the bull's radar.

USD/JPY drops sharply in the open as US Presidential Elections jitters set in

USD/JPY drops and pops to close the opening bearish gap. USD/JPY was sold in the open as a flight to safely supports the yen following a poor end to the month on Wall Street as US investors get braced for a potential roller-coaster week. 

Gold: Next week's key macroeconomic events to keep an eye on

After starting the week above $1,900, gold lost its traction and dropped to a fresh monthly low of $1,860 on Thursday as the European Central Bank's dovish tone and the risk-off environment boosted the demand for the USD.

Forex Weekly Outlook: Central banks and US election in focus

The US election will be the highlight of the week, with US voters going to the polls on Tuesday. The BoE and RBA will announce their rate decisions, and we'll get a look at Manufacturing PMIs in the eurozone and the UK.

WTI remains near $35 multi-month lows after Baker Hughes' report

Front-month WTI futures remain near multi-month lows, at $35.35, set for an 11% weekly drop as the release of the Baker Hughes oil rigs data has failed to offer support.

