Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sellers attack $1,900 on mildly bid USD

- Gold refreshes intraday low inside a choppy weekly move.
- US Treasury yields snap two-week downtrend amid cautious sentiment, lack of major catalysts.
- US ADP, ISM Services PMI can entertain traders ahead of NFP.
- Gold to be an exciting display of technicals.
Gold remains pressured towards $1,900, down 0.26% intraday around $1,903, as European traders brace for Thursday’s bell. In doing so, the yellow metal takes clues from the US dollar rebound amid a quiet morning.
Pre-NFP caution could extend range play…
Although gold drops 0.25% intraday, it prints the shallowest weekly performance so far. The reason could be traced to the lack of risk catalysts and a light macro. Above all, traders remain cautious ahead of tomorrow’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) after the last month’s disappointment and hence no major moves could be traced.
In addition to the latest disappointment from the US employment report, mixed clues from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers and hints of increasing price pressure also put a bid under the safe-haven demand of the US dollar, which in turn weigh on gold prices. Additionally, chatters over a global push to inflate the tax on rich companies, not to forget wealthy Americans, direct traders to the bonds and drag the Treasury yields, also taking the gold prices to the south.
On the positive side, the US-China trade deal and increasing odds of Iran’s rejoining the nuclear treaty could keep the gold bears in check. Further, the UK-Aussie trade deal and hopes of further stimulus from the US, as well as global institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Health Organizations (WHO) also restrict the bullion’s immediate downside.
Against this backdrop, stock futures print mild gains but the Treasury yields remain sluggish while waiting for the key US ADP Employment Change, an early signal for Friday’s NFP, as well as US ISM Services PMI.
Technical analysis
Gold prices justify the failures to cross one-week-old horizontal resistance, around $1,910 while declining towards a confluence of 50-SMA and a fortnight-long support line, close to $1,899.
Although the descending RSI line backs the odds favoring gold’s further weakness, multiple levels marked since May 18 near $1,890-88, should restrict the yellow metal’s further declines.
Should gold bears refrain from stepping back after $1,888, May 19 low and early May tops, near $1,852 and $1,845 respectively, will be on their radars.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of $1,910 needs a daily closing beyond $1,917 to aim for October 2020 tops surrounding $1,930. Though, any further upside won’t hesitate to direct gold buyers to the yearly top near $1,960.
Gold daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Also read..
Chart of the Week: Gold to be an exciting display of technicals
Gold Price Forecast: Range play likely to extend ahead of NFP on Friday
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1903.7
|Today Daily Change
|-5.00
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26%
|Today daily open
|1908.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1868.12
|Daily SMA50
|1799.94
|Daily SMA100
|1794.62
|Daily SMA200
|1842.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1909.08
|Previous Daily Low
|1894.42
|Previous Weekly High
|1912.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|1872.76
|Previous Monthly High
|1912.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|1766.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1903.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1900.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1899.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1889.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1884.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1913.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1918.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1928.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured on Fed taper talk, ahead of top-tier data
EUR/USD is pressured toward 1.22 as the Fed's Harker calls for tapering bond-buys. ADP's private-sector job figures and the ISM Services PMI are closely watched as Nonfarm Payrolls hints. Markit's final eurozone Services PMIs are of interest.
GBP/USD trades under 1.42 amid virus concerns
GBP/USD trades under 1.42, marginally lower as an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the variants is weighing on the pound. Markit's final UK Services PMI is up next. US ADP NFP and ISM Services PMI are eyed later in the day.
Gold consolidates near $1,900 as US dollar rebounds
Gold prices trade lower amid some recent traction in the US dollar in the Asian session. As of writing, XAUD/USD was trading at $1907, down 0.10% for the day. The rebound in the greenback negatively affects the dollar-denominated commodity.
Dogecoin reveals signs of exhaustion after 42% advance
Dogecoin price spiked 42% after Coinbase listing on Wednesday. Dogecoin price was on a slow decline before its listing on one of the top exchanges in the world, Coinbase. This news pushed DOGE exponentially higher but has not tagged a critical resistance level yet.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: Well supported by 4-hour 10 EMA for when trading resumes
Shares of AMC topped out. The stock ended trading 95.22% higher to 61.55, jumping from 35.59 to a high of 72.62. The 1-hour chart was consolidating the strong bid in the New York session.