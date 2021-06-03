Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sellers attack $1,900 on mildly bid USD

Gold refreshes intraday low inside a choppy weekly move.

US Treasury yields snap two-week downtrend amid cautious sentiment, lack of major catalysts.

US ADP, ISM Services PMI can entertain traders ahead of NFP.

Gold to be an exciting display of technicals.

Gold remains pressured towards $1,900, down 0.26% intraday around $1,903, as European traders brace for Thursday’s bell. In doing so, the yellow metal takes clues from the US dollar rebound amid a quiet morning.

Pre-NFP caution could extend range play…

Although gold drops 0.25% intraday, it prints the shallowest weekly performance so far. The reason could be traced to the lack of risk catalysts and a light macro. Above all, traders remain cautious ahead of tomorrow’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) after the last month’s disappointment and hence no major moves could be traced.

In addition to the latest disappointment from the US employment report, mixed clues from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers and hints of increasing price pressure also put a bid under the safe-haven demand of the US dollar, which in turn weigh on gold prices. Additionally, chatters over a global push to inflate the tax on rich companies, not to forget wealthy Americans, direct traders to the bonds and drag the Treasury yields, also taking the gold prices to the south.

On the positive side, the US-China trade deal and increasing odds of Iran’s rejoining the nuclear treaty could keep the gold bears in check. Further, the UK-Aussie trade deal and hopes of further stimulus from the US, as well as global institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Health Organizations (WHO) also restrict the bullion’s immediate downside.

Against this backdrop, stock futures print mild gains but the Treasury yields remain sluggish while waiting for the key US ADP Employment Change, an early signal for Friday’s NFP, as well as US ISM Services PMI.

Technical analysis

Gold prices justify the failures to cross one-week-old horizontal resistance, around $1,910 while declining towards a confluence of 50-SMA and a fortnight-long support line, close to $1,899.

Although the descending RSI line backs the odds favoring gold’s further weakness, multiple levels marked since May 18 near $1,890-88, should restrict the yellow metal’s further declines.

Should gold bears refrain from stepping back after $1,888, May 19 low and early May tops, near $1,852 and $1,845 respectively, will be on their radars.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of $1,910 needs a daily closing beyond $1,917 to aim for October 2020 tops surrounding $1,930. Though, any further upside won’t hesitate to direct gold buyers to the yearly top near $1,960.

Gold daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

