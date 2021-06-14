Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls 4-hour resistance structure

- old bulls have stepped in at the lows of the day pushing gold back to $1,860s.
- All eyes will turn to the Fed as the US dollar stays firm.
- US dollar in focus ahead of the FOMC.
- Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD tests key trend line ahead of FOMC meeting
Gold has been quite a show on Monday falling from a high of $1,878.08 to a low of $1,844.63, or by 1.8%, or by over 33 dollars.
Relatively speaking, the greenback has hardly moved. As measured by the DXY, the index is flat and has stuck to a 90.4120 and 90.6010 range.
The dollar is in consolidation following Friday's move that was showing its strongest weekly gain since early May as investors likely positioned for the Federal Reserve meeting this week.
Investors have been covering short positions and searching for carry in a low volatility forex environment.
All eyes on the Fed
The Federal Reserve's assertion that high inflation would be temporary has been weighing on the greenback for many weeks as US stocks reached record highs and US yields chugged along the bottom of their sideways range since April.
The Fed meets for its 2-day June meeting tomorrow, with the policy decision and updated projections due on Wednesday.
The markets are on the lookout for the Fed to eventually announce a strategy for reducing its massive bond-buying program.
In turn, this has been supporting the greenback to some extent.
However, while the magnitude of price rises in both April and May has been unsettling, caution should prevail this week because there is little chance of there being new taper hints so soon.
The members at the Fed believe that the current inflation reflects the historically exceptional circumstances only.
With that being said, the risk on Wednesday is if inflation expectations are higher, ultimately feeding through to a more sustained rise in inflation over the medium term.
This would be more hawkish than what the markets are priced for and would most probably be marginally positive for the US dollar.
''We expect that this week’s FOMC meeting is likely to bring upward revisions for PCE inflation in 2021,'' analysts at Rabobank said.
''As long as further out inflation forecasts remain anchored the market should absorb this well.''
On the other hand, ABN Amro wrote in a note, ''the most likely course is that inflation decelerates over the coming months, settling back at more normal levels later this year. It is even possible we could get one or two weak readings in the months ahead, as some price rises look unsustainable and vulnerable to payback (particularly in used cars, a category driving 1/3 of the overshoot in April/May).''
''As such, although we expect a significant upward revision to the Fed’s current 2.4% forecast for PCE inflation in 2021 – perhaps a rise of more than a percentage point – we expect the FOMC statement to continue to describe the current inflation overshoot as transitory, and Chair Powell is likely to mount a vigorous defence of this thinking in the press conference.''
Bill Diviney at ABN Amro further explained, ''at the same time, while Chair Powell might acknowledge that the Committee is now ‘talking about talking about' a tapering of its asset purchases, we do not expect any concrete hints on this at the press conference. We continue to think a formal taper announcement could come by the September meeting – perhaps telegraphed at the Jackson Hole Symposium. This would pave the way for tapering to start in Q4.''
Implications for gold
Meanwhile, analysts at TD Securities explained that considering that gold was set-up for a pullback like a speed bump on the racetrack, they see risks for further weakness in prices as the talk of taper talk saps interest in the yellow metal at a time when flows are not particularly supportive.
''Golds failure to break $1900/oz despite the surprise non-farm payrolls and CPI inflation prints highlights a lack of speculative interest for the yellow metal, at a time when the technical break in inflation breakevens signals slowing inflation-hedging appetite.''
Gold technical analysis
The daily chart has completed an M formation and a retest of the old lows would be expected at this juncture.
A 38.2% Fibonacci has a confluence with 4-hour structure as follows:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces above 1.21 as the dollar gives ground
EUR/USD has been marching higher as falling US bond yields are dragging the dollar down. Tensions are mounting ahead of the Fed's all-important decision later this week.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.4100 ahead of Johnson's reopening announcement
GBP/USD is trading marginally above 1.41. UK PM Johnson is set to allow a four-week delay to Britain's reopening. Brexit acrimony and dollar strength also weigh on the currency pair.
XAU/USD slides below $1,850 level, fresh one-month lows
Gold continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped to fresh one-month lows, below the $1,850 level in the last hour.
Elon Musk energizes BTC bullish thesis, with ETH and XRP range-bound
BTC streaks towards imposing resistance between $41,581/$44,622. ETH rebounds from symmetrical triangle's lower trend line. XRP has notably decoupled from BTC, no meaningful direction since the June 8 low.
US Dollar Index: Awaiting FOMC economic estimates
The Dollar’s initial weaker reaction to Thursday’s May inflation report, (it continued to rise to 5% annually from the 4.2% seen in April and the CORE reading at 3.8% was close to a 30-year high), which sent the USDIndex to test the week’s low zone at 89.90, was short – lived