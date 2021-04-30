GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.3800 lowest in two weeks, as US Dollar soars

- DXY jumps above 91.00 to the highest level in a week.
- GBP/USD heads for a weekly loss after being unable to break 1.4000.
The GBP/USD accelerated the decline during the American session and tumbled to 1.3806, reaching the lowest level since April 16. The pair remains under pressure near the lows as the US dollar holds onto important daily gains.
The slide in GBP/USD was triggered by a rally of the US dollar across the board and amid a decline in equity prices. The DXY soared to 91.25, reaching weekly highs. The index gains 0.70% on Friday. In Wall Street, the Dow Jones drops by 0.75% and the Nasdaq by 0.60%.
Technical outlook
Friday’s slide during the American session deteriorated the outlook for the pound. Yohay Elam, Analyst at FXStreet, points out that all in all, “bulls are in the lead but lack absolute control.” He notes the daily chart shows the GBP/USD “is confined to range – from the double-bottom of 1.3670 to the quadruple top of 1.4010. The currency pair's recent upside drift has pushed it above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and continues trading above the 100-day and 200-day SMAs. On the other hand, it has been unable to capture the broken uptrend support line that accompanied since late last year and until mid-March.”
Next week is a busy week for cable that could boost volatility with the Bank of England meeting and important US economic data that includes the Non-farm payrolls report on Friday.
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3829
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0112
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.80
|Today daily open
|1.3941
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3844
|Daily SMA50
|1.3875
|Daily SMA100
|1.3755
|Daily SMA200
|1.3422
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3976
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3932
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4009
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.381
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.396
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3949
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3923
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3905
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3879
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3967
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3994
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4012
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
