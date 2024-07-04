GBP/USD tepid as UK election results poised to match early polls, US NFP looms ahead

UK election results show UK Labour Party poised for huge sweep to majority win.

Brits set to elect their first non-Conservative Prime Minister in 14 years.

US NFP labor data dump on Friday to cap off trading week.

GBP/USD traded in a tight range on Thursday as Cable traders await final results from the UK’s Parliamentary Election, and markets gear up for a fresh round of US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) slated for Friday. US markets were dark on Thursday, crimping overall market flows during the American trading window, but are slated to return on Friday.

The UK’s Parliamentary Election is wrapping up, and initial tallies are confirming what was largely projected by entry and exit polls: the UK is likely to elect the Labour Party’s Keir Starmer as the first non-Conservative UK Prime Minister in 14 years.

Median market forecasts continue to expect an overall softening in US data. Investors, hungry for rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed), are leaning into hopes for a slight economic downturn in the US to spark rate moves from the US central bank.

US NFP figures are expected to tick down to 190K in June, down from the previous month’s 272K. Markets will also be on the lookout for steep revisions to previous releases, while June’s US Unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 4.0% MoM.

US Average Hourly Earnings are expected to cool slightly in June, forecast to ease to 3.9% YoY compared to the previous annualized period’s 4.1%.

Economic Indicator Nonfarm Payrolls The Nonfarm Payrolls release presents the number of new jobs created in the US during the previous month in all non-agricultural businesses; it is released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The monthly changes in payrolls can be extremely volatile. The number is also subject to strong reviews, which can also trigger volatility in the Forex board. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish, although previous months' reviews ​and the Unemployment Rate are as relevant as the headline figure. The market's reaction, therefore, depends on how the market assesses all the data contained in the BLS report as a whole. Read more. Next release: Fri Jul 05, 2024 12:30 Frequency: Monthly Consensus: 190K Previous: 272K Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics Why it matters to traders? America’s monthly jobs report is considered the most important economic indicator for forex traders. Released on the first Friday following the reported month, the change in the number of positions is closely correlated with the overall performance of the economy and is monitored by policymakers. Full employment is one of the Federal Reserve’s mandates and it considers developments in the labor market when setting its policies, thus impacting currencies. Despite several leading indicators shaping estimates, Nonfarm Payrolls tend to surprise markets and trigger substantial volatility. Actual figures beating the consensus tend to be USD bullish.

GBP/USD technical outlook

GBP/USD is extending into a thin but determined recovery on Thursday, stretching into a third day of gains after arresting near-term declines just north of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2610.

Cable has drifted into the low end after seeing a technical rejection from a supply zone priced in above 1.2800. Still, unmotivated bears have failed to spark a meaningful decline into the last major swing low into the 1.2300 handle.

GBP/USD hourly chart

GBP/USD daily chart