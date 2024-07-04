Forex Today: The US Payrolls takes centre stage

While market participants wait for the results of the UK general elections, attention is expected to gradually shift to the release of US Nonfarm Payrolls on July 5, following a dull session that witnessed marginal volatility and unusual trade conditions in response to the US Independence Day holiday.
Here is what you need to know on Friday, July 5:
The USD Index (DXY) remained stuck within its multi-session bearish trend, approaching once again the 105.00 neighbourhood. The Nonfarm Payrolls and the Unemployment Rate will be at the centre of the debate on July 5, along with the speech by the Fed’s J. Williams.
EUR/USD picked up pace and extended the recent breakout of 1.0800 the figure. On July 5, Germany’s Industrial Production is due in the first turn, seconded by Retail Sales in the broader Euroland and speeches by the ECB’s Elderson and Nagel.
GBP/USD maintained its bullish stance well in place for yet another session and traded at shouting distance from monthly peaks north of 1.2700, all ahead of the results of the UK general election. House Prices tracked by Halifax are due on July 5, ahead of the BBA Mortgage Rate and the speech by the BoE’s Benford.
USD/JPY retreated markedly amidst the Dollar’s sell-off and the inactivity in the US. money market. On July 5, the Japanese docket will include Household Spending, and the preliminary readings of the Coincident Index and the Leading Economic Index.
AUD/USD kept its upside bias well in place and revisited the area of three-month highs past the 0.6700 mark. The final Retail Sales are only due in Oz on July 5.
Prices of WTI added to Wednesday’s advance and flirted with recent monthly highs past the $84.00 mark per barrel as traders assessed the sharp drop in US crude oil stockpiles and the extra weakness in the dollar.
Prices of Gold alternated gains with losses around the $2,360 region following another negative day of the Greenback and muted US yields. Silver saw its recent rally somewhat curtailed, although it managed well to keep business above the $30.00 mark per ounce.
Recommended content
Editors' Picks
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2750 on UK election day
GBP/USD extends its sideways grind near 1.2750 in the American session on Thursday. A broadly softer US Dollar keeps the pair afloat but traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the Pound Sterling while awaiting exit polls of UK election.
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0800 after ECB Accounts
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a tight range near 1.0800 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The accounts of the ECB's June policy meeting fail to influence the Euro's valuation as trading conditions remain thin, with US markets remaining closed on Independence Day.
Gold consolidates weekly gains ahead of US NFP
Gold struggles to build on Wednesday's gains and trades in a narrow band above $2,350. Sustained US Dollar weakness alongside sluggish US Treasury bond yields help XAU/USD limit its losses ahead of Friday's key June jobs report from the US.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin crumbles under German government transfers, Ethereum and Ripple erase gains
Bitcoin trades below $57,100 on Thursday as German government transfers continue, $76 million BTC moved to exchanges. Ethereum trades near $3,100 ahead of the upcoming SEC decision on the Spot Ethereum ETF.
Investors await NFP to validate their Fed rate cut bets
Investors expect two rate cuts, even though Fed signals one. Recent data corroborates investors’ take. Nonfarm Payrolls waited for more confirmation.