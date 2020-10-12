GBP/USD: Steady near monthly high above 1.3000, focus on BOE’s Bailey, UK PM Johnson

- GBP/USD fails to extend Friday’s upside momentum despite staying above 1.3020.
- UK PM Johnson up for Australia-style trade deal if there’s no deal by October 15, pushes Germany to bridge the gap.
- Stricter virus-led lockdown conditions will be announced by the PM for tier-3 hotspots.
- BOE’s Bailey will speak at a virtual Citizens' Panel Open Forum.
GBP/USD wobbles around 1.3030 while heading into the London open on Monday. In doing so, the Cable steps back from the five-week high flashed on Friday. While the US dollar remains pressured, fears of a no-deal Brexit and the economic burden of the coronavirus (COVID-19) keeps the quote depressed near a multi-day high. As a result, traders will look forward to hearing from BOE Governor Andrew Bailey and UK PM Boris Johnson for fresh impetus amid the US holiday.
Brexit woes, virus worries probe Pound bulls…
Neither the European Union (EU) nor the UK wishes to step back on any of their strong points and yet want a successful Brexit. This leads to another failed round of talks during the last week, with fisheries and level playing field be the latest spoiler. As a result, the British government only has one week before the proclaimed deadline of October 15.
While identifying odds of no-deal Brexit, UK PM Johnson have started talking to the bloc leaders and asked German Chancellor Merkel, the current regional chief, to help ease the tension of a hard Brexit. Additionally, Reuters suggests that Britain's government on Sunday urged businesses to prepare for the end of the Brexit transition period, saying that they need to take action whether or not a trade deal with the European Union is clinched.
On the other hand, the surge in the virus numbers, recently to 590,000, exerts immense pressure on the Tory government’s “no national lockdown” motto. While trying to safeguard the same, Boris Johnson is up for announcing stricter activity restrictions for the tier-3 states, the majority of North England, on Monday. While spotting the same, The Sun said, “Hotspots place in "Tier 3" could face new tough measures for up to six months.”
Elsewhere, US President Trump’s U-turn on stimulus couldn’t lure House Democrats as they still reject the $1.8 trillion proposals. Hence, the battle for the much-awaited American aid package is likely to continue and may stretch beyond the next month’s US presidential election, which in turn weighs on the risks and stops the US dollar from further declines.
Amid all these catalysts, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains whereas stocks in China benefit from the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) weekend moves. Further, Asia-Pacific shares also print small gains following equities in Beijing.
Looking forward, the UK PM Johnson is to speak with the regional leaders of the north about the stricter COVID-19 rules. The announcement will be watched for knowing the threat to the national lockdown. Further, BOE’s Bailey will also be closely followed to reconfirm his recent cautious optimism. It should be noted that the absence of the US traders will restrict today’s market moves unless any major update pop-up.
Technical analysis
The bulls may wait for a clear break of an ascending trend line from September 16, at 1.3055 now, before confirming the further upside towards the early August top around 1.3185. On the contrary, 50-day SMA, near 1.3025, holds the key for GBP/USD sellers’ entry, targeting the 1.3000 threshold.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3032
|Today Daily Change
|-2 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.3034
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2878
|Daily SMA50
|1.3029
|Daily SMA100
|1.2803
|Daily SMA200
|1.2713
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.305
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2922
|Previous Weekly High
|1.305
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2845
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3001
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2971
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2954
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2873
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2825
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3082
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3131
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3211
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pierces 1.1800 amid renewed dollar’s demand
EUR/USD is under pressure in a slow start to the week. The greenback finds support in a not so positive mood, amid no progress in a US stimulus fiscal package. A holiday in the US keeps volumes limited.
GBP/USD eases towards 1.3000 amid broad US dollar rebound
GBP/USD heads back towards 1.3000 amid fresh US dollar rebound. UK PM Johnson up for Australia-style trade deal ahead of the October 15 deadline. Eyes on BOE’s Bailey as London braces for tougher restrictions to contain the coronavirus spread.
Gold eyes 50-HMA support at $1912 after bearish breakdown
Gold (XAU/USD) drops 0.50% so far this Monday, reversing Friday’s surge to two-week highs of $1930 amid a broad US dollar rebound and a technical breakdown on the hourly chart. 50-HMA at $1912 offers immediate cushion.
Crypto market gets ready for the trip to the moon
The cryptocurrency market turned a new leaf over the weekend after volatility returned. The flagship cryptocurrency broke out past $11,000 and tested resistance at $11,500.
WTI: Double top on daily chart, 100-DMA offers immediate support
WTI (futures on NYMEX) extends its run of losses into a second straight day on Monday, in the face of a bearish reversal, which ensued after the price formed a double top formation on the daily chart.