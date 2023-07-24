GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable portrays pre-data anxiety within key EMA envelope around 1.2850

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD remains indecisive after positing the biggest weekly loss in six months.
  • Cable pair seesaws between 100-EMA and 200-EMA as oscillators fade bearish bias.
  • Two-month-old ascending support line acts as additional downside filter.
  • Pound Sterling’s recovery needs validation from 1.2980, UK/US PMI for July.

GBP/USD remains sidelined while licking its wounds around 1.2850 after the heavy weekly fall during early Monday morning in Asia. In doing so, the Cable pair seesaws between the 100 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the oscillators appear poking bears ahead of the key preliminary readings of the UK and US PMIs for July.

With this, GBP/USD remains sidelined unless trading between the aforementioned EMA envelope, currently between 1.2890 and 1.2790.

That said, the impending bull cross on the MACD and the nearly oversold RSI (14) line suggests a corrective bounce off the Pound Sterling, which in turn highlights the 100-EMA hurdle of 1.2890.

Following that, the horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since July 12, near 1.2965-80, will be crucial to watch as a clear break of the same will propel the quote towards the multi-month high marked earlier in July around 1.3145.

However, the 1.3000 psychological magnet and July 17 swing low of around 1.3065 can act as an intermediate halt during the anticipated run-up.

Meanwhile, a downside break of the 200-EMA support of around 1.2790 isn’t a clear call for the GBP/USD sellers as an upward-sloping support line from late May, near 1.2770 at the latest, could challenge the bears.

In a case where the Cable pair remains bearish past 1.2770, the odds of witnessing a gradual decline towards the late June swing low surrounding 1.2590 can’t be ruled out.

GBP/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Limited downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.285
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.02%
Today daily open 1.2853
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2844
Daily SMA50 1.2659
Daily SMA100 1.2508
Daily SMA200 1.2246
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2905
Previous Daily Low 1.2816
Previous Weekly High 1.3126
Previous Weekly Low 1.2816
Previous Monthly High 1.2848
Previous Monthly Low 1.2369
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.285
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2871
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2811
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2769
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2723
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.29
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2946
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2988

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD bears approach 0.6700 on mixed Australia PMI, focus on US data, Fed for clear directions

AUD/USD bears approach 0.6700 on mixed Australia PMI, focus on US data, Fed for clear directions

AUD/USD renews intraday low around 0.6725 despite the mixed Australia activity data for July. The Aussie pair takes clues from the below 50.0 levels of the PMIs, as well as portray the market’s cautious mood ahead of the key week comprising top-tier data/events. 

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD steadies above 1.1100 after three-day losing streak, EU/US PMI data, ECB, Fed eyed

EUR/USD steadies above 1.1100 after three-day losing streak, EU/US PMI data, ECB, Fed eyed

EUR/USD licks its wounds at the lowest levels in more than a week, after declining in the last three consecutive days, as Euro traders brace for a bumper week comprising a slew of top-tier data/events.

EUR/USD News

Gold grinds near $1,960, United States growth/inflation clues, Fed eyed

Gold grinds near $1,960, United States growth/inflation clues, Fed eyed

Gold price remains defensive around $1,960 as bulls and bears jostle amid the early hours of the key week comprising a slew of top-tier data/events, stabilizing after a three-day downtrend. The XAU/USD dropped in the last three consecutive days on the US Dollar’s notable run-up.

Gold News

Litecoin likely to lead alt season rally counting down to the LTC halving event

Litecoin likely to lead alt season rally counting down to the LTC halving event

Litecoin’s upcoming halving has fueled speculation among LTC holders closer to the event. The halving is scheduled for August 2 according to the Nicehash halving countdown tracker. LTC holders are enthusiastic about the upcoming event and its potential to catalyze a bullish recovery in the altcoin’s price.

Read more

The week ahead: Previewing the Fed and the first indication of July’s economic performance

The week ahead: Previewing the Fed and the first indication of July’s economic performance

It may feel like it’s peak holiday time, but this coming week will be crucial for financial markets. There have been some key data releases and earnings news that are starting to change the narrative about the outlook for the rest of the year.

Read more

