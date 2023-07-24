GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable portrays pre-data anxiety within key EMA envelope around 1.2850

- GBP/USD remains indecisive after positing the biggest weekly loss in six months.
- Cable pair seesaws between 100-EMA and 200-EMA as oscillators fade bearish bias.
- Two-month-old ascending support line acts as additional downside filter.
- Pound Sterling’s recovery needs validation from 1.2980, UK/US PMI for July.
GBP/USD remains sidelined while licking its wounds around 1.2850 after the heavy weekly fall during early Monday morning in Asia. In doing so, the Cable pair seesaws between the 100 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the oscillators appear poking bears ahead of the key preliminary readings of the UK and US PMIs for July.
Also read: GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Down but not out, awaiting the Fed
With this, GBP/USD remains sidelined unless trading between the aforementioned EMA envelope, currently between 1.2890 and 1.2790.
That said, the impending bull cross on the MACD and the nearly oversold RSI (14) line suggests a corrective bounce off the Pound Sterling, which in turn highlights the 100-EMA hurdle of 1.2890.
Following that, the horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since July 12, near 1.2965-80, will be crucial to watch as a clear break of the same will propel the quote towards the multi-month high marked earlier in July around 1.3145.
However, the 1.3000 psychological magnet and July 17 swing low of around 1.3065 can act as an intermediate halt during the anticipated run-up.
Meanwhile, a downside break of the 200-EMA support of around 1.2790 isn’t a clear call for the GBP/USD sellers as an upward-sloping support line from late May, near 1.2770 at the latest, could challenge the bears.
In a case where the Cable pair remains bearish past 1.2770, the odds of witnessing a gradual decline towards the late June swing low surrounding 1.2590 can’t be ruled out.
GBP/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.285
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.2853
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2844
|Daily SMA50
|1.2659
|Daily SMA100
|1.2508
|Daily SMA200
|1.2246
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2905
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2816
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3126
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2816
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2848
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2369
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.285
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2871
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2811
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2769
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2723
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2946
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2988
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears approach 0.6700 on mixed Australia PMI, focus on US data, Fed for clear directions
AUD/USD renews intraday low around 0.6725 despite the mixed Australia activity data for July. The Aussie pair takes clues from the below 50.0 levels of the PMIs, as well as portray the market’s cautious mood ahead of the key week comprising top-tier data/events.
EUR/USD steadies above 1.1100 after three-day losing streak, EU/US PMI data, ECB, Fed eyed
EUR/USD licks its wounds at the lowest levels in more than a week, after declining in the last three consecutive days, as Euro traders brace for a bumper week comprising a slew of top-tier data/events.
Gold grinds near $1,960, United States growth/inflation clues, Fed eyed
Gold price remains defensive around $1,960 as bulls and bears jostle amid the early hours of the key week comprising a slew of top-tier data/events, stabilizing after a three-day downtrend. The XAU/USD dropped in the last three consecutive days on the US Dollar’s notable run-up.
Litecoin likely to lead alt season rally counting down to the LTC halving event
Litecoin’s upcoming halving has fueled speculation among LTC holders closer to the event. The halving is scheduled for August 2 according to the Nicehash halving countdown tracker. LTC holders are enthusiastic about the upcoming event and its potential to catalyze a bullish recovery in the altcoin’s price.
The week ahead: Previewing the Fed and the first indication of July’s economic performance
It may feel like it’s peak holiday time, but this coming week will be crucial for financial markets. There have been some key data releases and earnings news that are starting to change the narrative about the outlook for the rest of the year.