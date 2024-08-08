GBP/USD Price Analysis: At make or a break below 1.2700

GBP/USD posts a fresh monthly low near 1.2665 as the US Dollar recovers.

The US Dollar bounces back on lower US jobless claims for the week ending August 2.

The Cable extends its losing streak for the fourth trading day.

The GBP/USD pair hovers near a fresh monthly low around 1.2665 in Thursday’s American session. The Cable exhibits a subdued performance as the US Dollar (USD) has recovered sharply after the release of the lower-than-expected United States (US) Initial Jobless Claims in the week ending August 2.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, jumps to near 103.40 after recovering intraday losses. The US Department of Labor showed that individual claiming jobless benefits for the first time came in lower at 233K than estimates of 240K, and the prior release of 249K.

However, the near-term outlook of the US Dollar remains uncertain as soft jobless claims would be insufficient to negatively influence market speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates by more than 100 basis points (bps) this year.

Meanwhile, the Pound Sterling (GBP) remains under pressure on global risk-aversion. The British currency will be influenced by market expectations for Bank of England (BoE) rate cuts amid an absence of top-tier United Kingdom (UK) economic data.

GBP/USD extends its losing spree for the fourth trading session on Thursday. The Cable is at a make or a break below the crucial figure of 1.2700. The major exhibits a Negative divergence formation on a daily timeframe in which the asset continues to build higher lows, while the momentum oscillator makes lower lows. This generally results in a bullish reversal but it should be confirmed with more indicators.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) formed a fresh lower swing at 37.00, which suggests that the bearish momentum is still intact.

The asset still holds the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.2650.

More downside could appear if the asset breaks below the intraday low of 1.2665. This would expose the asset to June 27 low at 1.2613, followed by April 29 high at 1.2570.

On the flip side, a recovery move above August 6 high at 1.2800 would drive the asset towards August 2 high at 1.2840 and the round-level resistance of 1.2900.

GBP/USD daily chart