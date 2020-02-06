GBP/USD: Mildly negative below 1.3000 with eyes on qualitative risk catalysts

- GBP/USD keeps the losses for the second day in a row.
- The EU-UK tussle over fisheries, criticism of the British PM join broad US dollar strength.
- Political headlines from the UK, coronavirus updates and the US data will be in focus.
GBP/USD keeps it rolling below 1.3000, currently -0.06% to 1.2985, while heading into the London open on Thursday. Political pessimism surrounding the UK, Brexit as well as the market’s rush towards the greenback keeps the cable under pressure.
The French Fishermen send threats to their UK counterparts after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson blocked the deal at the London Fisheries Convention during the early weekdays. This adds to the EU-UK spat where the region isn’t ready to accept Britain having an upper hand.
At home, the Tory government is rushing to implement emergency laws restricting terrorists' release from jail in haste whereas the UK culture secretary Nicky Morgan has called for a resolution of a spat between the British political journalists and UK PM’s communications chief. Further, news also crossed wires, via the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR), that there is only about 20% probability of the UK economic growth doubling its pace of expansion, in the face of the country’s chronic run of poor productivity.
The pair had to ignore better than forecast UK Services PMI as comparatively strong US data, like ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI and ADP Employment Change, kept the US dollar on buyers’ list.
Market’s risk-tone remains upbeat despite increasing coronavirus cases as equities cheer China’s liquidity infusion and upbeat data from the global powerhouses. As a result, the US 10-year treasury yields and Asian stocks register mild gains for the third consecutive day.
Looking forward, the UK economic calendar is mostly empty whereas the otherwise is true in the case of the US data that offers quarterly figures of Nonfarm Productivity and Unit Labor Costs. Also increasing the line are US Jobless Claims and comments from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan. Furthermore, updates concerning the coronavirus and UK politics will continue to be on the front row.
While most of the scheduled US employment data are likely to keep the pair’s sellers happy, expected weakness in the Unit Labor Costs to 1.3% from 2.5% may trigger the greenback’s fresh declines.
Technical Analysis
An area between 100-day EMA and 21-day EMA, 1.2925 and 1.3055 respectively, limits the pair’s near-term moves.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2981
|Today Daily Change
|-11 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|1.2992
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3052
|Daily SMA50
|1.308
|Daily SMA100
|1.289
|Daily SMA200
|1.2696
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3071
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2956
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3207
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2974
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3281
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3027
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2942
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2891
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2827
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3057
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3121
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3172
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD refresh session tops at 0.6765 on China's tariffs cut headlines
The Aussie dollar picks up fresh bids on the report that China is likely to cut tariffs on some goods imported from the US by half from Feb. 14th, sending the AUD/USD pair to fresh daily highs near 0.6765 region.
USD/JPY: Bulls in charge, testing 110.00 on fresh trade optimism
USD/JPY extends the upside and probes the 110 handle, as traders cheer the latest trade-positive headlines from China. The risk sentiment received another lift and drove S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields further northwards.
China to cut tariffs on some goods imported from the US by half from Feb 14
Reuters reports key headlines on the US-China trade war, citing that China is said to cut tariffs on some goods imported from the US by half. Further Points: Tariff reductions on some goods from the US to take effect as of 1301 hours on Feb 14.
WTI rises above $52 as bulls ignore uptick in US oil inventories
WTI oil is extending overnight gains despite the uptick in the US oil inventories. At press time, the black gold is trading near $51.80, representing a 2 percent gains on the day, having hit a high of $52.16 a few minutes ago.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.