GBP/USD hammered down to 1.2300 neighborhood, lowest since March 2017

- Persistent no-deal Brexit fears continue to dent sentiment surrounding the GBP.
- The USD stands tall near two-month tops and does little to stall the ongoing slide.
The GBP/USD pair remained heavily offered through the mid-European session on Monday, with bears now eyeing a move towards challenging the 1.2300 handle.
The bearish pressure surrounding the British Pound remained unabated on the first trading day of the week amid rising odds of a no-deal Brexit - especially the new British PM Boris Johnson assembled a cabinet that advocates a hard-line stance about leaving the European Union.
The already weaker sentiment deteriorated further after the UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab reiterated the government's stance on Brexit negotiations and called the EU stubborn, which did little to ease market fears that the UK will crash out without a deal on October 31.
It is worth reporting that Johnson, during his first statement to the House of Commons last week, demanded that backstop must be abolished in order to reach a deal and showed readiness to leave without a deal if the EU is not ready to make changes to the withdrawal agreement.
Meanwhile, reports that that the British government is ramping up preparations to leave the bloc without an agreement, confirmed by the UK PM spokesperson - Alison Donnelly's comments, did little to provide any respite, rather triggered a fresh leg of a downfall in the last hour.
On the other hand, the US Dollar stood tall near two-month tops - supported by Friday's stronger-than-expected US Q2 GDP growth figures, and failed to lend any support or stall the pair's ongoing steep decline to the lowest level since March 2017.
It would now be interesting to see if the pair is able to find any support at lower levels or continues with its well-established bearish trajectory amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases – either from the UK or the US and ahead of the upcoming key event/data risks.
This week’s busy economic docket features the highly anticipated FOMC meeting and the latest BoE monetary policy update, which coupled with important macro data – scheduled at the beginning of a new month, will now be looked upon for some meaningful directional impetus.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2319
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0063
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|1.2382
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2506
|Daily SMA50
|1.2606
|Daily SMA100
|1.2834
|Daily SMA200
|1.2858
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2464
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2376
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2522
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2376
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2784
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2506
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2409
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.243
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2351
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.232
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2263
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2438
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2495
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2526
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
