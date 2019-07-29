UK’s Raab: If EU continues to be stubborn, then we must prepare for a no-deal Brexit

More comments are flowing in from the UK Foreign Minister Raab, with the key headlines found below.

The EU is being stubborn. We want a deal with the EU. If they continue to be stubborn, then we must prepare for a no-deal Brexit.

The increasing talks of a no-deal Brexit continue to bode ill for the pound, as the GBP/USD pair extends the fall to renewed 28-month lows near 1.2335 region.